Adventurers Taking an Icy Plunge Wins the 2024 Drone Photo Awards

A group of adventurers taking an icy plunge won the 2024 Drone Photo Awards. The image, taken by Israeli photographer Gilad Topaz, was captured in the frigid waters of the Baltic Sea as the entire group enjoyed a dip in a pool carved out by their boat. Topaz's winning photograph beat out 4,000 aerial images submitted by over 2,000 photographers from 113 countries to win the grand prize.

Nine other photographers were also singled out across eight photo categories and one video category. From dreamy wedding photography to spellbinding images of architecture, the winners and finalists demonstrate the exceptional creative possibilities of drone photography.

Standouts include Alex Berasategi‘s minimalist photo of a skateboarder, which topped the Sports category. By focusing on the lines of a rail in the skatepark, he creates a dynamic visual. In a completely different vein, photojournalist Carol Guzy‘s photo of body bags recovered from a mass grave in Buchy, Ukraine, won the People category. The haunting photo reminds us that drones can also be used to reveal important truths.

Currently, all of the winning images are on display in Siena, Italy, in a special exhibition, Above Us Only Sky, set to run until November 24, 2024, as part of the Siena Awards Festival. Scroll down for the winners and some of our favorite finalists from this incredible photo contest.

