Adventurers Taking an Icy Plunge Wins the 2024 Drone Photo Awards

“Drifting in space” by Gilad Topaz. Photo of the Year. “Embarking on a thrilling boat journey aboard an icebreaker in the chilly waters of the Baltic Sea, Sweden, Gilad and other fellow adventurers were in for an unforgettable adventure. When the icebreaker stopped, they seized the opportunity to plunge into the icy sea, carving out a ‘pool' amid the frozen water. Clad in specialized rubber suits to ward off the cold, they floated in this surreal environment, feeling like astronauts drifting in the boundless expanse of space.”
A group of adventurers taking an icy plunge won the 2024 Drone Photo Awards. The image, taken by Israeli photographer Gilad Topaz, was captured in the frigid waters of the Baltic Sea as the entire group enjoyed a dip in a pool carved out by their boat. Topaz's winning photograph beat out 4,000 aerial images submitted by over 2,000 photographers from 113 countries to win the grand prize.
Nine other photographers were also singled out across eight photo categories and one video category. From dreamy wedding photography to spellbinding images of architecture, the winners and finalists demonstrate the exceptional creative possibilities of drone photography.
Standouts include Alex Berasategi‘s minimalist photo of a skateboarder, which topped the Sports category. By focusing on the lines of a rail in the skatepark, he creates a dynamic visual. In a completely different vein, photojournalist Carol Guzy‘s photo of body bags recovered from a mass grave in Buchy, Ukraine, won the People category. The haunting photo reminds us that drones can also be used to reveal important truths.
Currently, all of the winning images are on display in Siena, Italy, in a special exhibition, Above Us Only Sky, set to run until November 24, 2024, as part of the Siena Awards Festival. Scroll down for the winners and some of our favorite finalists from this incredible photo contest.
“Minimalist action” by Alex Berasategi. Winner, Sports. “The filming took place in Alex’ hometown, Azpeitia, with the aim of capturing an image for the first anniversary poster of the new Skate Park. In the photo, Alex focused on the lines and layout of the track to craft a compelling visual.”
“BUCHA, CITY OF DEATH” by Carol Guzy. Winner, People. “Body bags of people recovered from a mass grave are lined up at a cemetery as investigators begin the grim task of assessing evidence of war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine on April 9, 2022. Wreckage of war and bodies littered the streets, recently liberated from Russian occupation.”
“Ocean Clean Up” by Toby Nicol. Winner, Wildlife. “Over the span of approximately four days, a massive sperm whale remained stranded on the shores of Perth until it perished around 4:30 am on a Tuesday morning. This photo was taken the day after when a tiger showed up to do nature's work.”
“Ground vein” by Xiaoying Shi. Winner, Nature. “Fascinated by the unique and captivating geological formations of Factory Butte, Utah, Xiaoying had visited the site three times before. Upon acquiring a drone, he wasted no time and returned for another shoot. It wasn't until the third day that he finally encountered the warm, low light he had been seeking, resulting in a stronger and more attractive texture effect.”
“Rocket” by Yuriy Stolypin. Winner, Urban. “Captured after months of meticulous planning and waiting for the perfect weather conditions, this shot showcases Europe's tallest skyscraper as seen from the highest vantage point achievable with the drone.”
“Love from Above” by Joanna Zdancewicz. Winner, Wedding. “From the sky, a Volkswagen Beetle provides a charming backdrop as newlyweds share a tender kiss.”
“Resting in the safe arms of Mother Nature” by Pravin Shanmughanandam. Commended, Wildlife. “A herd of elephants, including a young calf, peacefully sleeping on a lush green meadow in the middle of the day after feeding since morning. Undisturbed habitats like these grasslands and shola forest patches are vital sanctuaries for Asian elephants in the wild.”
“Tree of life” by Isabella Tabacchi. Winner, Abstract. “An aerial view of nature's artistry in Iceland's highlands. Grooves, rivers, and vegetation converge to form a tree-like pattern, showcasing nature's creativity as it paints an intricate artwork against the rugged Icelandic landscape.”
“Shepherd with herd” by Ivo Danchev. Runner-up, People. “Shepherd Nikola poses with his small herd of the endangered Karakachani sheep breed, one of the very few remaining full-blooded herds that have survived after the Balkan tribe, the Karakachani, were forced to abandon their nomadic lifestyle and relinquish their livestock by the communist regime.”
“Blue Adrenaline: The Surge of Pipeline” by Matt Dusig. Highly Commended, Sports. “This image offers a unique, impressionistic portrayal of a bustling surf day at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu. The scene is a dynamic blur, capturing the frenetic movement of both the water and the surfers.”
“Bridge brings into the city” by Xu Zhang. Runner-up, Urban. “Guiyang City, located in Guizhou Province, China, is nestled within a karst landform region. Its urban landscape boasts numerous towering buildings and elevated bridges that seamlessly integrate with the surrounding mountainous terrain.”
“the eye of the Dragon” by Miki Spitzer. Runner-up, Nature. “A geothermal pool in the highlands of Iceland resembles a dragon's eye. The eye-shaped pool, with its unique coloration, alongside the features of the rocky ground, creates an astonishing resemblance to an eye.”
“Sea of pink” by Paul Mckenzie. Winner, Series and Runner-up, Wildlife. “Lesser flamingos, with their flight capability, and occasionally assemble in immense numbers to take advantage of ideal feeding conditions at certain soda lakes. This image captures just a fraction of the over one million birds that flocked to Lake Logipi for several weeks.”
“Apple dream” by Tim Demski. Runner-up, Wedding. “Blessed with the opportunity to reside in a Polish town renowned for its apple orchards, Tim couldn’t resist integrating this significant aspect of his life into his photography. With the enthusiastic participation of the bride and groom, this captivating photo came to life.”
“Welcome to the hell” by Andrea Curzi. Commended, Nature. “On the second day of eruption, only a handful of observers stand witness in the field. After trekking 20 kilometers and waiting patiently for hours, the perfect light emerges as the sun rises over the eruption of Mount Litli Hrutur in stunning Iceland.”
“Mariage au sommet” by Alexandre Clair. Highly Commended, Wedding. “The Roquebrune rock, classified as a site of national interest, overlooks the French Riviera. It took an hour of walking and climbing to reach its 370-meter summit. This was an extraordinary memory for the bride and groom, who had been dreaming for years of admiring the 360° panorama.”
“An early winter wonderland morning” by Maksym Gogolyev. Commended, Urban. “This drone-captured image reveals Neuschwanstein Castle in the serene light of an early winter morning. Surrounded by a blanket of pristine snow, the castle's majestic silhouette stands out against the tranquil landscape, evoking a sense of enchantment and wonder.”
“Tongue” by Daniel Viñé Garcia. Highly Commended, Nature. “During one of Daniel's visits to the Fagradalsfjall volcano, he saw it stop erupting. At that time, the volcano would be active for several hours a day before going dormant for hours. As the volcano emitted its final bursts of activity, the aerial view captured by the drone reminded Daniel of a tongue.”