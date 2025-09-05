Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

Sleek Prefab Home Can Be “Dropped” and Ready To Inhabit in Just One Week

By Sara Barnes on September 5, 2025

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Great design can go anywhere, and the Drop Pod is proof of it. Created by Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios, Drop Pod is a prefabricated, modular home series designed to adapt, protect, and, most importantly, welcome you in. Drop Pod’s Lombok design has sleek, swooping lines reminiscent of a futuristic exterior, like something that was shot out of a spaceship and landed on Earth.

Drop Pod was created with our changing weather in mind—particularly rising sea water levels and the continued threat of storm surges. Based in Indonesia, its architects are sensitive to population growth and the housing crisis that comes from it. Their solution in Drop Pod is that the structure is “quick to distribute and easy to install,” providing both comfort and privacy to the inhabitants.

Logistically, the Drop Pod design can be built in one week and is adaptable to the environment in which it’s located. Its footing is 1.2 meters (about 4 feet) above the ground, which makes it flood-proof. One iteration of Lombok was installed in the hills of Indonesia, and stepping inside the space evokes a tranquil, airy feel despite its diminutive size. Built-in shelving helps solve storage issues, and everything is clad in a medium wood finish that allows the eye to flow through the space without getting overwhelmed. Steps lead to a lofted area with the bedroom overlooking the living space.

Combining practicality and style within small-scale architecture isn’t easy to do, but Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios has achieved it with the Drop Pod Lombak. The design is sensitive to the large-scale challenges we’re facing while bringing a contemporary aesthetic that doesn’t feel like you’re giving anything up to live in it.

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Drop Pod Modular Tiny Home

Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios.

