Man Shows How To Become a Homeowner by Buying a Tiny Home for Under $20K on Amazon

By Emma Taggart on September 27, 2024

As the housing crisis continues to impact people worldwide, more are exploring alternative living solutions. Tiny homes have gained popularity, with people transforming vans, shipping containers, and other unconventional spaces into cozy, compact spaces. And now, you can even snag your own tiny home on Amazon for under $20,000, making home ownership a lot more affordable.

In a now-viral TikTok video, content creator Nathan Graham (of Unspeakable Fans)  reveals how these tiny houses actually work. The Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home by Jaxenor Store offers quick assembly and comes fully equipped with an integrated bathroom, shower, plumbing connections, and kitchen cabinets. Built from durable steel, it also features a lockable door and windows for added security. It’s even equipped with full electrical wiring. However, owners of this home would have to install their own water and drainage system.

The tiny home arrives in a giant Amazon box and can be assembled in minutes by simply unfolding it. It’s also waterproof, wind-resistant, thermally insulated, and earthquake-resistant. Tiny homes like this one can make neighborhoods more affordable for people who might otherwise be priced out of the housing market, and they could also present a promising solution to homelessness. However, it's important to keep in mind that owners of these portable homes will likely need to purchase the land where they plan to place them.

You can select from four different prefab home sizes, with the largest measuring 19 x 20 feet and priced at $15,678.99. You can check out the Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home by Jaxenor Store and find more tiny houses on Amazon.

You can buy your own tiny home on Amazon for under $20K, making home ownership a lot more affordable.

@unspeakable_fanytb I Bought A House On Amazon! – Part 1 – #unspeakable #challenge #legohouse #amazonfinds #amazonhouse #amazonhaul #amazonhome #mustwatch #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – Unspeakable Fans

Unspeakable Fans: TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

