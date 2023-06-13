If you've ever dreamed of owning a tiny home, Home Depot is now offering some help. Whether you are looking for a chic guest suite, a detached home office, or a she shed, the PLUS 1 Getaway Pad is a cool, modern option. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with 620 square feet of open interior space even has a rooftop deck accessible by a spiral staircase, making it a true tiny luxury.

Thanks to its collaboration with Home Depot, PLUS 1 makes it easier than ever to assemble a tiny home. With a compact, 540-square-foot footprint, it's designed to be built on a concrete slab. This tiny home kit comes with all the steel frame and preassembled panels, as well as the assembly hardware and instructions. The sturdy frame, which is made of American galvanized steel, ensures that the getaway will last over time and won't succumb to the elements.

As all the finishings are purchased separately, owners can infuse the space with their own personal tastes as they pick out the doors, windows, and details of the design. It's even possible to customize the blueprint by expanding or moving doors and windows, sometimes without additional cost, by visiting Home Depot prior to purchase.

PLUS 1 also provides pre-construction services to ensure that everything from permitting to the final budget is in place before making the leap into tiny home ownership. Importantly, delivery is included in the purchase price, so even though the kit is DIY, you won't be responsible for organizing this crucial part of the project.

PLUS 1 also offers a host of upgrades, including the addition of a loft or a garage for an extra cost. For those living in areas with specific weather concerns, there are also seismic, wind, and snow upgrades. With the perfect combination of hand-holding and customization, this makes the quaint tiny home the perfect entry for many who have always dreamed of owning such a space.

The PLUS 1 steel frame tiny home kit costs $43,832, with payment plans and financing available.

