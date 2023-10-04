Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

Ecocapsule Releases Egg-Shaped Tiny Homes With Panoramic Windows

By Margherita Cole on October 4, 2023
Ecocapsule Tiny Home

For the past several years, there's been an increased interest in tiny homes. Although small, these compact living spaces are attractive to people who travel, those who want to live off-the-grid, or environmentally conscious folks who want to lower their carbon footprint. Ecocapsule‘s line of solar-powered abodes stands apart for its unique egg-shaped design and sustainability. Recently, they shared the new version of their tiny homes called NextGen.

Like their predecessors, these tiny houses share the same capsule design. However, NextGen's design boasts a few key differences. For one, these homes are slightly larger in size, measuring 17 feet rather than 15 feet. Additionally, the interior has been rearranged for more convenience. People staying in one of these accommodations have the choice of enjoying the couch in the living area or transforming the furniture into a double bed. In the same foldable fashion, there's a retractable table for dining and working. NextGen also features additional storage space on the walls of the capsule, making more room for inhabitants.

The biggest change implemented in the new version is window space. In addition to changing the door to a double glass door—a feature that is easier to open and manufacture—Ecocapsule added another window in the back of the house. “We are excited that Ecocapsule has attracted many customers, and, thanks to their feedback, we have the opportunity to work on an improved generation and stay ahead of the competition,” says co-founder of Ecocapsule, architect Tomáš Žáček. “The most significant change in the product design will be the installation of a large panoramic window, which will bring people even closer to nature.”

Like all Ecocapsules, the NextGen homes have solar panels and a wind turbine to make them self-sustainable for off-the-grid living. Production for these homes is estimated to begin in 2024. You can learn how to preorder one of these tiny homes via Ecocapsule's website.

Ecocapsule has released NextGen—its newest series of egg-shaped tiny homes that are solar-powered.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

Measuring at 17 feet in length, this tiny hom is slightly larger than previous versions.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home Ecocapsule Tiny Home

There is also a larger solar panel system to help produce more power.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

While compact, the interior includes a sofa that can be pulled out into a double bed, as well as extra storage space.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

There's also an additional window in this new iteration.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

NextGen models are also easier to assemble, which will hopefully increase production.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

While they don't have wheels, they can be placed at different locations via trailer or truck.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

“The most significant change in the product design will be the installation of a large panoramic window, which will bring people even closer to nature,” said co-founder of Ecocapsule, architect Tomáš Žáček.

Ecocapsule Tiny Home

