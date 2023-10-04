For the past several years, there's been an increased interest in tiny homes. Although small, these compact living spaces are attractive to people who travel, those who want to live off-the-grid, or environmentally conscious folks who want to lower their carbon footprint. Ecocapsule‘s line of solar-powered abodes stands apart for its unique egg-shaped design and sustainability. Recently, they shared the new version of their tiny homes called NextGen.

Like their predecessors, these tiny houses share the same capsule design. However, NextGen's design boasts a few key differences. For one, these homes are slightly larger in size, measuring 17 feet rather than 15 feet. Additionally, the interior has been rearranged for more convenience. People staying in one of these accommodations have the choice of enjoying the couch in the living area or transforming the furniture into a double bed. In the same foldable fashion, there's a retractable table for dining and working. NextGen also features additional storage space on the walls of the capsule, making more room for inhabitants.

The biggest change implemented in the new version is window space. In addition to changing the door to a double glass door—a feature that is easier to open and manufacture—Ecocapsule added another window in the back of the house. “We are excited that Ecocapsule has attracted many customers, and, thanks to their feedback, we have the opportunity to work on an improved generation and stay ahead of the competition,” says co-founder of Ecocapsule, architect Tomáš Žáček. “The most significant change in the product design will be the installation of a large panoramic window, which will bring people even closer to nature.”

Like all Ecocapsules, the NextGen homes have solar panels and a wind turbine to make them self-sustainable for off-the-grid living. Production for these homes is estimated to begin in 2024. You can learn how to preorder one of these tiny homes via Ecocapsule's website.

Ecocapsule: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [New Atlas]

All images via Ecocapsule.

