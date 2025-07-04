Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

Airstream Trailer Combines Frank Lloyd Wright’s Exquisite Design With Sleek Functionality

By Eva Baron on July 4, 2025

Interior shot of Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Modernist architects may often have touted that form follows function, but Frank Lloyd Wright cautioned that this was a phrase prone to being misunderstood. “Form and function should be one,” he once clarified, “joined in a spiritual union.” That “spiritual union” couldn’t be more evident than in a new collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation (FLWF) and Airstream, an Ohio-based manufacturer of recreational vehicles. Combining exquisite design, decadent finishes, and state-of-the-art technology, the Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer cleverly shrinks the architect’s vision into its most essential elements.

To create the towable, limited-edition trailer, Airstream’s engineering and design teams worked closely with FLWF’s experts at Wright’s Taliesin West home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, focusing primarily on archival materials made available by the foundation. Usonian principles, made popular by Wright later in his career, also figured heavily into the final product, seeing a complete maximization of small spaces through furniture that can easily be tucked away. Perhaps most impressive of all is the trailer’s convertible twin beds that, when folded, double as bench seating but, with a push of a button, can instantly convert into a king-sized bed—the largest option in Airstream’s current offerings. The front living space boasts a similar solution, where a pull-out sofa doubles as a secondary sleeping area, while a dining table and separate desk space both collapse into a wall cabinet. Each of these elements has, of course, been rendered with sensitivity, recalling Wright’s sleek, wooden forms and naturalistic curvature.

The trailer’s floor plan is equally dazzling, achieving efficiency through its openness. This flow extends beyond the confines of the trailer itself, most obviously through Airstream’s signature rear hatch feature and special porthole windows, allowing natural light to seamlessly filter through the space. The result is, as Wright would’ve preferred, both functionally and formally exceptional.

“We believe Wright’s design philosophy was always about helping people live with more purpose, beauty, and joy,” Henry Hendrix, VP and chief marketing officer at FLWF, says. “Together, we’ve created something deeply connected to nature, adventure, and the meaning of home.”

True—but what truly distinguishes the Frank Lloyd Wright Trailer is its incorporation of historic elements pulled directly from the architect’s storied career. The kitchen, for instance, is inspired by a never-produced concept unearthed from a 1939 archival design, whereas the trailer’s color palette is drawn from a 1955 Wright-curated Martin-Senour paint collection. The main entryway, too, is embellished with a custom graphic pattern that repurposes the Gordon Leaf mural, which Wright’s apprentice and secretary, Eugene Masselink, created in 1956 for House Beautiful editor Elizabeth Gordon.

“The Golden Leaf is a wonderful natural pattern that becomes a gateway to the natural world,” Hendrix explains. “The pattern isn’t solely decorative. It helps create the sense of fluidity and continuity from interior to exterior that you see across all of Wright’s work.”

The Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer will comprise a 200-unit production run and will be available for purchase at Airstream dealers nationwide, with pricing at $184,900. To learn more, visit Airstream’s website.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Airstream have teamed up to create a travel trailer inspired by the architect’s vision and aesthetic.

Living space converted into additional sleeping space in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Twin beds in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Kitchen area in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Ceiling detail in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Outside of Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

The Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer features several details inspired by archival materials pulled from the FLWF, including a naturalistic mural and a mobile kitchen design.

King bed in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Kitchen detail in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Interior shot of Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

The travel trailer combines Wright’s organic architecture with Airstream’s aerodynamic forms.

Desk area in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Kitchen area in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Living area detail in Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Outside of Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Outside of Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Outside of Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Travel Trailer with Airstream

Airstream: Website | Instagram

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Airstream.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.