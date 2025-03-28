Home / Design / Cars

Airstream’s New All-Electric Travel Trailer Lets You Take Your Adventure to Even the Most Remote Locations

By Livia Pereira on March 28, 2025

The Airstream Basecamp 20Xe is the first energy-first travel trailer, perfect for remote adventure

For many, the allure of the open road is a call to freedom. Whether it's a weekend getaway or an extended cross-country journey, the modern traveler seeks more than just a place to stay—they want an experience that enhances their connection with the world around them. The Airstream Basecamp 20Xe does that and then some, seeing as it is the first travel trailer of its kind focused on delivering an electric-first, eco-friendly experience.

Airstream innovated road travel and camping with their original trailer design, and over half a century later, they’re doing it again. The Basecamp 20Xe is perfect for off-grid camping, with features that allow travelers to explore more remotely without having to hook up to external utilities like electricity, water, and a sewage system. A single-axel trailer measuring at just over 20 feet, the Basecamp makes travel easy, no matter how remote the destination.

The new and improved travel trailer comes with a 3000W inverter, a 10.3 kWh lithium battery pack, and 600W of roof solar panels to help power the battery. Combined, these features effectively allow the Basecamp to operate without shore power, independent of hookups. The trailer can operate air conditioning, lights, and appliances no matter the location.

On top of its independent design, the Basecamp 20Xe is also incredibly environmentally friendly. The travel trailer makes use of a recirculating water system, which redirects cold water back into its fresh tank until it heats, effectively minimizing waste. Airstream’s newest design still accounts for times where extra backup may be needed, and includes an optional 20-pound propane tank for additional heating or grilling. The Basecamp 20Xe puts the traveler and the environment first.

When it comes to spending time in the new and improved trailer, travelers have a designated sleeping area, a functional kitchen, convertible dinette and a wet bath. The Basecamp can accommodate up to four guests comfortably, and has two options for color interiors. On the outside, the trailer comprises a sleek metal exterior, a 3-inch lift, thick off-roading tires, a reinforced chassis frame, and stone guards.

In a world where adventure meets luxury, the Airstream Basecamp 20Xe is designed to be more than just a travel trailer—it’s meant to be a gateway to new horizons. Whether it be exploring remote landscapes or seeking comfort on the open road, this innovative model offers the perfect balance of rugged capability and modern amenities. As the Airstream’s website asserts, the trailer “delivers the next chapter in complete travel independence.” Designed for those who refuse to compromise on style or functionality, the Basecamp 20Xe is ready to take your travels to the next level, wherever your journey may lead.

To learn more about the upgraded, electricity-first travel trailer, visit the Airstream website.

