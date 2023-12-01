Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhino Was Born in UK Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)

Any animal birth at a zoo is cause for celebration, but one newborn also offers a glimmer of hope for its critically endangered species. On November 12, the Chester Zoo in the UK welcomed a baby eastern black rhino, which is among the rarest animals in the world. With fewer than 600 eastern black rhinos remaining in the wild, the birth of this female calf is a vital step in conserving this amazing species.

The young mother rhino, Zuri, was captured pacing her exhibit before finally delivering the baby rhino. It didn't take long for the calf to get on its feet and follow her mother in a youthful trot. “We’d been eagerly awaiting this birth for 15 long months and, as it’s quite unusual for a rhino to give birth in daylight hours, we really didn’t expect it to happen right in front of us as we were going about our day,” says Emma Evison, Chester Zoo's rhino team manager. “To be able to witness the calf safely entering the world, in front of our very own eyes, was just the most incredible privilege.”

To this day, eastern black rhinos are at risk in their natural habitat due to illegal wildlife trade. However, the Chester Zoo works with other European conservation zoos to preserve the species, with the longterm goal of relocating more rhino breeds in captivity to a protected National Park in Africa. Scientists at Chester Zoo even developed a way to track rhino hormones by analyzing their dung, which has led to more successful mating statistics—a technology that they are sharing with conservations in Kenya to further improve black rhino breeding chances. Mike Jordan, director of animals and plants at Chester Zoo, adds: “Zuri and her new arrival is testament to the unwavering dedication of conservationists here at Chester, and around the world, who are working to safeguard these incredible animals and ensure that they thrive long into the future.”

Chester Zoo is in the process of choosing a name for the young rhino with Lumi (meaning “bringer of life”), Lulu (meaning “precious”), and Lilo (meaning “generous one”) being the top choices. You can comment on Instagram to cast your vote for your favorite name.

Watch this video to learn more about eastern black rhinos:

