Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

2,000 Rhinos Will Be Rewilded Over the Next 10 Years

By Margherita Cole on September 13, 2023
White Rhinoceros

White rhino in South Africa (Photo: palko72/Depositphotos)

White rhinos are among the many endangered species of animals facing extinction. That is why South African John Hume founded the Platinum Rhino project in 2009 and invested over $150 million into protecting and breeding rhinos. As a result of his efforts, the project grew to 2,000 rhinos, representing a stunning 15% of the entire population worldwide.

However, by 2023, Hume's funds ran out and he was reluctantly forced to put the rhinos up for auction in April. Time passed without any bids, but eventually, to Hume's great relief, NGO African Parks stepped up and purchased the rhinos.

Although African Parks is purchasing the entire breeding program, their goal is to eventually rewild these rhinos. “The key thing will be finding conservation areas that are large enough and secure from poaching,” Dr. Mike Knight, chairman of the IUCN specialist group, says. “The conservation sector is delighted that African Parks can provide a credible solution for this important population, and a significant lifeline for this Near Threatened species.”

The project will take about a decade to complete. “To rewild these rhinos over the next 10 years to well-managed and secure areas, establishing or supplementing strategic populations, thereby de-risking the future of the species,” African Parks explains. “This is one of the largest continent-wide rewilding endeavors to occur for any species.”

Poaching remains a serious threat to white rhinos, especially in South Africa. Hopefully, through these thorough conservation efforts, Hume's rhino population will safely be released into the wild and continue to thrive in their natural environment.

A population of 2,000 privately owned white rhinos was put up for auction in April 2023.

White Rhinoceros

White rhino, Kruger National Park, South Africa (Photo: MariSwanepoel/Depositphotos)

NGO African Parks purchased the rhinos and intends to safely rewild them over a period of 10 years.

Large male white rhino (Photo: fouroaks/Depositphotos)

h/t: [Daily Maverick]

Related Articles:

New Film Follows Endangered Rhinos and Explores How Technology Can Bring the Species Back

Watch Olive the White Rhino Give Birth to a Healthy Baby Calf

Watch This Energetic Baby Rhino Try To Coax His Exhausted Mom Into Playing With Him

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Yellowstone Wolf Parents Are Seen Bringing Teething “Toys” to Their Pups
Biologist Teaches Endangered Birds New Migration Path To Save Them From Extinction
IWC Releases First-Ever Extinction Alert for World’s Smallest Marine Mammal
Hawaiian Zookeeper Bravely Saves Critically Endangered Animals From Wildfires
Wolf Populations Are Making a Comeback in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park
Zookeeper Cures Orangutan’s Morning Sickness With Pregnancy Tea

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Critically Endangered Burmese Turtles Hatch and Bring New Hope for the Species
Man Rescues a Turtle That Got Stuck Between Rocks on a Beach in Hawaii
Ultra Rare Albino Panda Spotted on Camera in China
9 Endangered Red Wolf Pups Born at North Carolina Zoo
One of the World’s Most Endangered Sea Turtle Species Just Laid 80 Eggs
Mundi the Elephant Is Rescued After 35 Years in Captivity and Moved to a Sanctuary

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.