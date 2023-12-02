100+ Photographers Contribute Their Work To Raise Funds for 13 Orphaned Elephants

Wildlife photographers capture poignant stories of survival and hope with their cameras. While their labor brings visibility to the issues animals face, over 100 photographers have taken their efforts to the next level. Vital Impacts, a non-profit dedicated to boosting environmental art and photography, is launching a fundraising fine art print sale in support of Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, Africa's first indigenous-owned elephant sanctuary.

The efforts of the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary help in two ways. First, they raise orphaned elephants with the appropriate care so they can be safely released back into the wild once they come of age. Currently, the sanctuary is working with 13 elephant calves. “From being weaned from their bottles to extended explorations of the landscape on longer walks, they also increased their encounters with other wild animals and sourced more of their own food,” writes Vital Impacts.

At the same time, the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary also aspires to turn elephant conservation into an opportunity that will improve livelihoods in local communities, especially those of women. “All the keepers are from the local community and are formally trained in the care, rehabilitation and release of elephant calves. An elected board from within the community oversee all operational aspects of the Sanctuary,” states the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary on their website.

To support their efforts, renowned photographers such as Ami Vitale, Reuben Wu, Michael “Nick” Nichols, Jim Naughten, and Gunnar Gunnarson have donated their work to Vital Impacts' annual print sale. From a tender encounter between Jane Goodall and a primate to a sci-fi-like desert landscape, the available images speak to a large number of sensibilities.

The photographs donated by photographer Ami Vitale were taken at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Northern Kenya. For example, one of her image features two of the elephants that will be benefited from the print sale in an act of play as they explore the land that they call home. While another moving photograph showcases a baby elephant sweetly embracing one of its caretakers.

To browse all the images available as part of the print sale, visit Vital Impact's website. You can also take a look at some of the photographs donated to this cause and learn their stories, below.

