Emma Stone Says It “Would Be So Nice” to Be Called by Her Real Name

By Regina Sienra on April 26, 2024
Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars

Many entertainers choose to use a stage name for a number of reasons. Maybe it sounds catchier or it fits their persona better. For Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, the reason for adopting a stage name was more of a bureaucratic thing. Now, the Poor Things star has spoken out about it, revealing she'd like it better to be called by her actual name.

Stone's real first name is Emily, but she had to change it when earning her SAG card. This was due to there already being an actor named Emily Stone in the union. Her choice of becoming “Emma” can be traced back to her childhood. In a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show, Stone revealed that, as a child, she once asked to be called Emma because she was such a fan of the Spice Girls, particularly of Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice. “Growing up, I was super blonde,” she said. “My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am.”

However, this later started to take a toll on the La La Land star. “I freaked out a couple of years ago,” Stone told The Hollywood Reporter. “For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'”

Her name change was brought up during a conversation in which she was joined by her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder. Switching between both names, Fielder told the interviewer, “When there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.” The actor shared that Fielder calls her “Em,” bringing the two options together.

Stone later explained that, once people get to know her or work together, they start using “Emily.” When asked if she'd correct any fans who called her “Emily” instead of “Emma,” she said that on the contrary, she'd like it very much. “That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

You can see Stone in her Academy Award-winning role in Poor Things on Hulu and The Curse, streaming now on Paramount+.

Did you know Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone's real name is Emily?

Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars

She had to change it when earning her SAG card. This was due to there already being an actor named Emily Stone in the union.

Emma Stone wearing a Louis Vuitton metallic lace slip gown, embroidered with sequins, pearls and crystals fern leaf pattern and ivory sandals with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry arrives at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

However, it began to take a toll on her, and she has since said that those closest to her call her Emily—and she would enjoy it if fans called her Emily too.

Emma Stone arrives at the 76th Annual Directors Guild Of America (DGA) Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

