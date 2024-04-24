Home / Entertainment

Spice Girls Reunite—and Sing—at Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

By Regina Sienra on April 24, 2024

 

The Spice Girls were one of the biggest pop phenomenons of the 90s, which is why their disbandment left millions of fans heartbroken. Luckily, the five singers have reunited over the years, making each of their encounters a memorable event, whether it's a tour or closing the London Olympics. Their latest get-together took place at a much more intimate occasion. The Spice Girls recently reunited at Victoria Beckham‘s, aka Posh Spice's, 50th birthday party.

“As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post. “Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started.”

The ritzy celebration took place at Oswald's, a private members' club in London. The star-studded guest list included Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Gordon Ramsay, and Guy Ritchie. To honor their former bandmate's landmark birthday, the other four Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Melanie Brown (Scary), and Emma Bunton (Baby), made their way to the party.

The five pop stars then posed together for a picture, much to the delight of their fans. Ultimately, the real treat was a clip shot by Posh Spice's husband, former soccer player David Beckham. In the video, the Spice Girls dance and sing to their 1997 hit single “Stop.” The clip is particularly meaningful because Beckham hasn't performed publicly with the group since 2012, choosing to sit out their 2019 European tour.

“I mean come on,” Beckham captioned the 12-second video, which he posted to Instagram. He appears cheerfully bobbing his head as the five women sing and perform the original choreography to the song. His wife then shared the video on her own account, writing, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

As charming as their one-night reunion was, the moment may hint at something bigger. Brown later shared the clip on her Instagram stories, adding, “About last night #tourdatescomingsoon.” While Beckham has stated in the past that she's more focused on her successful fashion line rather than singing, we'll keep our fingers crossed.

You can watch the short but sweet moment below.

h/t: [The New York Times]

