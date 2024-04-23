Michael J. Fox Says He Is Open to Acting Again for the Right Role

Actor Michael J. Fox has given us some of the most memorable roles in film and TV. From Back to the Future‘s Marty McFly to his Emmy-winning performance as Alex Keaton in Family Ties and his voice acting work on Stuart Little and Atlantis: The Lost Empire. In 2020, Fox announced his retirement from acting due to his declining health, as he continues to live with Parkinson's disease. Much to the delight of his fans, Fox seems to be open to act again, should the right role come along.

“If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great,” Fox said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out.”

The comment was made ahead of an event for his Michael J. Fox Foundation. In the same interview, he was asked to revisit a clip from a 1984 interview, when he was 22 years old. In the video, the young actor quips about his desire to “do it all” and his interests in the many aspects of the Hollywood film industry, from editing and writing to producing and directing. After watching that, the now 64-year-old reacted by saying, “22-year-olds are obnoxious.”

When asked if he had achieved his goals, Fox explained that they shifted with time—and away from his work on set. “My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids and that's been the big thing,” Fox said about his family with his wife and fellow actor Tracy Pollan. “And then the other is with the foundation.”

Since its creation in 2000, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has brought the effects of Parkinson's disease to the public eye. They've funded investigations that have resulted in more than 20 early-stage therapeutic programs and scores of clinical trials. The foundation also sponsored Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, the most robust dataset and biosample library in the history of Parkinson’s research. Their own clinical study, Fox Insight, has encouraged 48,000 individuals with Parkinson's and their families to take an active role in research by sharing their lived experiences of the disease.

Fox's latest work in front of the camera is Still, a documentary that chronicles his fight with Parkinson's disease. “It was fun,” Fox said of filming the doc. “I never would have set that as a goal. It just happened.” You can now watch Still on Apple TV+.

