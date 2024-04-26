Home / Store

Artistic Playing Cards Celebrate the Fantasy Worlds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’

By Jessica Stewart on April 26, 2024

Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings Playing Cards

Some pieces of literature capture our imaginations from the moment they are published. The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter are two epic series that have done just that. Whether you've read all the books or watched all the films, these epic fantasy tales have had an undeniable impact on our culture. Now, you can bring a bit of the magic of these stories with you thanks to beautifully designed playing cards by theory11.

Filled with Easter eggs that any fan will love, each deck of cards comes in an artfully designed box with gold details and imagery from the series. With The Lord of the Ringsyour traditional cards have been replaced by iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, and Legolas. Illustrations help bring you on a journey from The Shire to Mordor, and superfans will appreciate subtle touches that incorporate the Light of Eärendil, Lurtz, and Minas Morgul.

Harry Potter lovers will appreciate the chance to select between two different decks—red for Gryffindor house and green for Slytherin house. Once again, the box is a work of art with gold touches and illustrations on both that include the emblems of all four Hogwarts houses and other icons to draw you into Harry Potter's wizarding world. Of course, you'll find all of your favorite characters on the cards, from Harry and Hermione to Voldemort and Draco Malfoy.

Thanks to illustrations based on the films, the artful decks of cards are a treat even if you've only enjoyed these stories on the silver screen. John Rhys-Davies' Gimli and Elijah Woods' Frodo are unmistakable, as are Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson as Harry Potter and Hermione, respectively.

Any pop culture lover who enjoys a game of poker, rummy, or solitaire will enjoy these luxurious cards. Made in the U.S.A., the cards are printed on FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests, using vegetable-based inks and starch-based laminates. Honestly, they're so nice you might just want to frame them.

Scroll down to get a peek of these fun, magical card decks, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Fantasy fiction lovers will be thrilled with these Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings playing cards filled with hidden Easter eggs for die-hard fans of both series.

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
