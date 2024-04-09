Macaulay Culkin Acts Like Resort Staff for Brenda Song’s Birthday Vacation After Picking up a Souvenir Hotel Shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay ‘Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania)

Hotels can be really helpful in many situations, including if you forgot something you need at home, like an umbrella or toiletries. Now, it turns out they can also even be an accommodating accomplice when pulling off a prank. Just look at what actor Macaulay Culkin got away with while vacationing with his partner, Brenda Song. During a trip to Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate Song's birthday, Culkin picked up a shirt that looked like the ones used by resort staff. This inspired him to pose as a dedicated worker—inspiring some memorable vacation photos.

“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday,” the Home Alone star wrote on Instagram. “On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt.” He then listed the roles he took on during his four-day getaway. “Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, housekeeper, cabana boy, room service, attendant, [and] bell hop.”

Making use of his supreme acting chops, Culkin shared some photos of his vacation duties. Wearing brown shorts and white sneakers, he truly creates the illusion that he is just another staff member. Song also got in on the fun, documenting everything and showing herself increasingly bewildered by Culkin's determination to fulfill these roles. Song and Culkin, who have been together since 2017 and share two children, show just how much fun partners can have together when they are both game.

Culkin later thanked the hotel not only for the excellent stay, but also for making his vacation by selling that shirt. “It really made me feel like I belonged,” the actor wrote. All this “work” left Culkin exhausted, who later shared a picture of him laying down on a hotel chair with the message: “Who knew being on vacation would be such hard work? Thanks for letting me siesta on the job, @nobuloscabos.”

During a trip to Cabo, Mexico, Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song got into some shenanigans. While they were there to celebrate Song's birthday…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

…Culkin got a shirt that looked like the ones used by resort staff, and decided to fulfill the roles of poolside waiter and housekeeper, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

“Who knew being on vacation would be such hard work?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay ‘Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania)

Macaulay Culkin: Instagram

Brenda Song: Instagram

h/t: [Yahoo!]

Related Articles:

Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin Reveals His ‘Home Alone’ Face Mask to Stay Safe From COVID-19

Husband Helps His Bedbound Wife Dress Up as the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween

Adoring Husband Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers Across 80 Acres to Surprise Wife on 50th Anniversary