Home / Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin Acts Like Resort Staff for Brenda Song’s Birthday Vacation After Picking up a Souvenir Hotel Shirt

By Regina Sienra on April 9, 2024

Hotels can be really helpful in many situations, including if you forgot something you need at home, like an umbrella or toiletries. Now, it turns out they can also even be an accommodating accomplice when pulling off a prank. Just look at what actor Macaulay Culkin got away with while vacationing with his partner, Brenda Song. During a trip to Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate Song's birthday, Culkin picked up a shirt that looked like the ones used by resort staff. This inspired him to pose as a dedicated worker—inspiring some memorable vacation photos.

“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday,” the Home Alone star wrote on Instagram. “On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt.” He then listed the roles he took on during his four-day getaway. “Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, housekeeper, cabana boy, room service, attendant, [and] bell hop.”

Making use of his supreme acting chops, Culkin shared some photos of his vacation duties. Wearing brown shorts and white sneakers, he truly creates the illusion that he is just another staff member. Song also got in on the fun, documenting everything and showing herself increasingly bewildered by Culkin's determination to fulfill these roles. Song and Culkin, who have been together since 2017 and share two children, show just how much fun partners can have together when they are both game.

Culkin later thanked the hotel not only for the excellent stay, but also for making his vacation by selling that shirt. “It really made me feel like I belonged,” the actor wrote. All this “work” left Culkin exhausted, who later shared a picture of him laying down on a hotel chair with the message: “Who knew being on vacation would be such hard work? Thanks for letting me siesta on the job, @nobuloscabos.”

During a trip to Cabo, Mexico, Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song got into some shenanigans. While they were there to celebrate Song's birthday…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

…Culkin got a shirt that looked like the ones used by resort staff, and decided to fulfill the roles of poolside waiter and housekeeper, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

“Who knew being on vacation would be such hard work?”

Macaulay Culkin: Instagram
Brenda Song: Instagram
h/t: [Yahoo!]

Related Articles:

Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin Reveals His ‘Home Alone’ Face Mask to Stay Safe From COVID-19

Husband Helps His Bedbound Wife Dress Up as the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween

Adoring Husband Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers Across 80 Acres to Surprise Wife on 50th Anniversary

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Resurfaced Interview With Mr. T Sheds Light on His Poignant Reason for Wearing Old Shoes
RIP Louis Gossett Jr: Celebrating the First Black Man To Win Best Supporting Actor Oscar
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stars Pose in Underwater Photos To Raise Money for Conservation
Gershwin’s Long-Lost Musical “La La Lucille” Rediscovered and Performed for the First Time
Watch as Robert Downey Jr. Wins His First Oscar and Thanks His “Terrible Childhood”
Striking Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

British Royal Mint Pays Tribute to George Michael With a Series of Collectible Coins
Watch Ryan Gosling’s Kenergetic Performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars 2024
Cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha Celebrates 10 Years of Unbelievable Pop Culture Transformations
Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson Are Related, Genealogy Company Reveals
Hannah Waddingham’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Handmade a Clutch for Her SAG Awards Outfit
Jon Stewart Pays Tearful Tribute to His Late Dog Dipper on ‘The Daily Show’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.