Emperor Penguin Is Spotted in Australia, 2,000 Miles Away From Its Antarctic Home

Australia is home to a myriad of animals that can only be found there. Yet, despite this treasure trove of biodiversity, the island country had one of the most peculiar animal sightings in recent memory. A video captured an emperor penguin, a species known for being endemic to Antarctica, wandering around Ocean Beach in the town of Denmark, in Western Australia.

The penguin, who has been nicknamed Gus, swam over 2,000 miles from Antarctica in late 2024, making it the northernmost sighting of an emperor ever recorded by scientists.

“The tracked ones have never reached this far,” Belinda Cannell, a research fellow at the University of Western Australia, told FOX Weather. The penguin was also severely underweight at 51 pounds, as emperor penguins similar to Gus usually weigh over 100 pounds.

The penguin was caught on video by Jazz Bailey, who went to Ocean Beach with her kids after hearing from a friend about the unusual bird. “Off we went to see if we were lucky enough to meet the special visitor. Sure enough, there it was just waddling along the sand, seeming a little lost but so very chill and inquisitive of us,” Bailey wrote on Facebook. “The interaction was breathtaking and surreal. I can’t even imagine the journey it had been on.”

The animal was later taken in by wildlife workers from Australia’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, who misted it with chilled water and nursed Gus back to health in hopes of figuring out a return for him.

“Never in my wildest thoughts would I (have) thought I’d ever have an emperor penguin to care for,” said Carol Biddulph, an experienced local seabird rehabilitation expert who looked after Gus. “It’s just amazing. It’s just such a privilege to be part of this bird’s journey.”

The circumstances that led to Gus making its way to Australia still remain a mystery. Experts believe it may have become disoriented during a storm or something may have disrupted its navigational senses. Though a rare occurrence, there are fears this could become an increasingly common sighting due to the melting of glaciers, as penguins need stable sea ice to breed, putting them at risk by climate change.

“These experiences always come with such mixed feelings, why does this happen?” Bailey questions. “What’s going on out in that southern ocean? What do we need to do to help?”

