These Ethereal Dolls Are Painted and Posed To Look Just Like Real Women

Many have fond childhood memories of playing with dolls, dressing them up, and creating stories for them. However, the world of dolls extends beyond the typical Barbie and baby models you find in a toy store. Artists like Anastasia, aka Eslyn's Dolls, create exquisite ball-jointed figurines that look like lifelike women.

As the name suggests, ball-jointed dolls utilize ball and socket joints in their construction, allowing the figurine greater mobility. Anastasia creates each of her characters using high-quality polyurethane (a type of resin) and custom wigs made of goat wool. She carefully sculpts delicate facial features in neutral expressions before painting the color of the skin, eyes, eyebrows, and makeup onto the surface. This attention to detail ensures that each figure is completely unique.

Even the hands of these dolls have been sculpted in such a way that they can be posed in a variety of different positions that seems completely natural for the figure. Many of Anastasia's clients have imaginative photoshoots with their purchases, dressing them up with custom clothing and styling their hair into different coiffures.

The exquisite creations are available to purchase via Eslyn's Dolls Etsy shop. You can view her full portfolio by following the artist on Instagram.

Ukraine-based artist Anastasia (of Eslyn's Dolls) creates incredibly realistic ball-jointed dolls out of resin.

Anastasia: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anastasia.

