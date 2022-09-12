Home / Science

Eye-Opening Photo Shows Long-Term Effects of Wearing Sunscreen on Your Face But Not Neck

By Sara Barnes on September 12, 2022
Applying Sunscreen

Photo: STYLEPICS/Depositphotos

If you want to preserve your youthful skin, wearing sunscreen should be on the top of your to-do list. Excessive sun exposure can make skin look older—in addition to increased risks for cancer. Sunscreens are highly effective in preventing both of these adverse results. To illustrate this point, a 92-year-old’s face and neck show just how much it matters that you wear protective sun cream.

The image, along with commentary by Dr. Christian Posch, was published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. It shows an extreme difference between the nonagenarian’s face (which she used UV-protective moisturizer on) and her neck (which she did not). The skin on her face looks markedly younger with fewer wrinkles and sun spots.

Natural skin aging is called chronological aging, which happens to us all. But UV rays can speed this process up in what's known as photoaging. We should strive for chronological aging, and one way to do that is with preventive care.

“While it is unlikely that we can (or even should) aim at defeating human aging for various reasons, modifiers of aging will still be able to change both healthspan (the time we live without disease) and lifespan,” writes Posch. “After all, who would not agree to an additional 20–40 healthy years?

“Such advancements will be realized by a significant reduction of age-related diseases including the prevention of cancers. Why? Because there is substantial overlap between the hallmarks of cancer and the hallmarks of aging. Thus, addressing biological changes of aging will also address prerequisites of cancerogenesis.”

We can’t stop growing older, but protecting our skin can afford us a better outcome in the future.

This eye-opening photo of a 92-year-old woman shows the effects of consistently wearing sunscreen on your face but not your neck.

UV Skin Damage on Neck

Photo: C. Posch 2021, CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Study Suggests Taking 7,000 Steps a Day for Health Benefits

Clever Urban Planning May Protect the Cognitive Health of Aging Populations

Hawaii Passes Landmark Law Banning Sunscreen Chemicals That Destroy Coral

Innovative UV Ray Camera Helps You See Where You Still Need Sunscreen

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Research Finds That Insects Can Possibly Feel Pain
Spine-Like Floating Generator Converts the Motion of Waves Into Electric Power
Trove of Jurassic-Era Fossilized Fish Discovered on an English Dairy Farm
17-Year-Old Designs a Motor That Could Change How Electric Cars Are Made
110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Riverbed Emerge as Waters Recede
Study Shows That Dogs Shed Tears of Joy When They Reunite With Their Humans

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spectacular Gigantic Jets of Upside-Down Lightning Are Being Studied by Scientists
Researchers Discover World’s Oldest Water in a Mine Nearly 2 Miles Underground
Study Finds That People Laugh Differently When They’re With Their Romantic Partners Compared to Their Friends
Scientists Successfully Sequence the DNA of Man From the Pompeii Eruption for the First Time
Nun cho ga Is the First Baby Woolly Mammoth Discovered in North America
These Incredible Crystals Retain Ancient Water That Is Millions of Years Old

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.