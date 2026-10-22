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Giant Mirrored Sphere Will Turn the Beach Into a Celebration of Culture at Miami Art Week

By Emma Taggart on October 22, 2026
Digital Rendering of Christopher Joshua Benton’s A Lore Supreme on Faena Beach

Digital rendering of Christopher Joshua Benton’s “A Lore Supreme” on Faena Beach.

During Miami Art Week 2026, Faena Art will transform Miami Beach into a stage for large-scale public art. The program includes a new site-specific commission by Christopher Joshua Benton, an American Abu Dhabi-based artist whose practice brings together architecture, science, and community collaborators.

On Faena Beach, Benton will present A Lore Supreme, a giant disco ball or globe-like sculpture that is half buried in the sand. Standing 27 feet tall and spanning 44 feet, the kinetic sculpture features 7,000 mirrored facets that catch the light and shift with the wind. It features an abstract map, celebrating the countries and diasporic communities that have shaped Miami’s cultural identity. The huge sphere will also feature integrated speakers that will broadcast a soundscape of music and local voices, recorded during Benton’s conversations with local musicians, DJs, producers, and educators.

“Miami is one of those places where the city itself feels like a dance floor, a shared space where different cultures and communities come together, each bringing their own rhythm while moving alongside one another,” says Benton. “My research has taken me all over the city: I practiced some salsa at a pirate radio station, embodied the orishas at a Cuban folkloric dance class, went crate digging with local DJs, sang in a community choir, dived into local archives, played with drum machines at a recording studio, and learned the güiro over a Cuban sandwich at an iconic eatery in Little Havana. And of course, there was so much dancing!”

Other artists exhibiting during Miami Art Week include Marinella Senatore, who will transform Faena Cathedral with her an installation, An Expanded Baroque Crown. Described as a “temporary architecture of light,” the piece is rooted in the traditions of public celebration in Southern Italy and creates a social plaza inside the Cathedral.

You can visit these installations for free during Miami Art Week, running December 1-6, 2026.

During Miami Art Week 2026, Faena Art will transform Miami Beach into a stage for large-scale public art, including artist Christopher Joshua Benton’s installation titled A Lore Supreme.

Christopher Joshua Benton’s “A Lore Supreme” for Miami Art Week

Digital rendering (detail) of Christopher Joshua Benton’s “A Lore Supreme” on Faena Beach.

The site-specific installation resembles a 27-foot-tall disco ball that is half buried in the sand and spans 44 feet.

 

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Faena Art: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Christopher Joshua Benton: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use images by Faena Beach / Christopher Joshua Benton.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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