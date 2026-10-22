Giant Mirrored Sphere Will Turn the Beach Into a Celebration of Culture at Miami Art Week

During Miami Art Week 2026, Faena Art will transform Miami Beach into a stage for large-scale public art. The program includes a new site-specific commission by Christopher Joshua Benton, an American Abu Dhabi-based artist whose practice brings together architecture, science, and community collaborators.

On Faena Beach, Benton will present A Lore Supreme, a giant disco ball or globe-like sculpture that is half buried in the sand. Standing 27 feet tall and spanning 44 feet, the kinetic sculpture features 7,000 mirrored facets that catch the light and shift with the wind. It features an abstract map, celebrating the countries and diasporic communities that have shaped Miami’s cultural identity. The huge sphere will also feature integrated speakers that will broadcast a soundscape of music and local voices, recorded during Benton’s conversations with local musicians, DJs, producers, and educators.

“Miami is one of those places where the city itself feels like a dance floor, a shared space where different cultures and communities come together, each bringing their own rhythm while moving alongside one another,” says Benton. “My research has taken me all over the city: I practiced some salsa at a pirate radio station, embodied the orishas at a Cuban folkloric dance class, went crate digging with local DJs, sang in a community choir, dived into local archives, played with drum machines at a recording studio, and learned the güiro over a Cuban sandwich at an iconic eatery in Little Havana. And of course, there was so much dancing!”

Other artists exhibiting during Miami Art Week include Marinella Senatore, who will transform Faena Cathedral with her an installation, An Expanded Baroque Crown. Described as a “temporary architecture of light,” the piece is rooted in the traditions of public celebration in Southern Italy and creates a social plaza inside the Cathedral.

You can visit these installations for free during Miami Art Week, running December 1-6, 2026.

During Miami Art Week 2026, Faena Art will transform Miami Beach into a stage for large-scale public art, including artist Christopher Joshua Benton’s installation titled A Lore Supreme.

The site-specific installation resembles a 27-foot-tall disco ball that is half buried in the sand and spans 44 feet.

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My Modern Met granted permission to use images by Faena Beach / Christopher Joshua Benton.