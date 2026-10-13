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Shepard Fairey To Be Honored With 2026 Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award at Miami Art Week

By Regina Sienra on October 13, 2026

Art Miami venue

Art Miami will be returning for its 36th edition with an exciting selection of 20th and 21st-century works. In addition to the works on display, Miami’s longest-running art fair will be honoring one of the most innovative contemporary artists of our time. Street art pioneer and activist Shepard Fairey will receive the 2026 Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award, with his work being showcased throughout Miami Art Week.

Fairey, who becomes the third honoree to receive the award, is celebrated for his challenging, socially empowering graphic designs. He is best known for his Barack Obama HOPE poster, becoming a symbol of the 2008 presidential campaign. He also created the “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign, which evolved into OBEY GIANT. Stenciled on walls all around the world, it is an iconic motif in street art.

“I’ve always believed that art should be accessible, provocative, and serve as a tool for dialogue,” Fairey says. “To be recognized by Art Miami with the Lifetime Visionary Award is a deep honor. Miami has long been a vibrant canvas for public art and urban expression, making this recognition especially meaningful.”

Fairey’s work will also be spotlighted in a curated presentation featuring milestone works, print editions, and fine art pieces from his global portfolio, taking place at the the VIP Lounge at Art Miami. Beyond the ephemeral nature of the event, Fairey will install a new mural on the facade of the Aqua Hotel in Miami Beach. The artist will also perform DJ sets during the VIP Previews for the parallel events CONTEXT Art Miami and Aqua Art Miami.

“Shepard Fairey is a dynamic force whose work transcends traditional gallery walls to ignite conversations on justice, equality, and humanity,” says Nick Korniloff, director of Art Miami. “His vision, relentless activism, and undeniable impact on visual culture make him the ideal honoree for the 2026 Lifetime Visionary Award. We are thrilled to celebrate his legacy and ongoing influence here in Miami.”

Art Miami is returning to its waterfront location at One Herald Plaza, December 1-6. To plan your visit and learn more, visit Art Miami’s website and follow Art Miami on Instagram.

Contemporary artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey will receive the 2026 Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award during Miami Art Week.

Art by Shepard Fairey, who will be honored at 2026 Art Miami

Photo: Andrei Antipov/Depositphotos

Fairey, who becomes the third honoree to receive the award, is celebrated for his challenging, socially empowering graphic designs.

Obama hope poster by Shepard Fairey, who will be honored at 2026 Art Miami

Photo: jhansen2/Depositphotos

“Miami has long been a vibrant canvas for public art and urban expression, making this recognition especially meaningful,” Fairey says.

Art Miami venue

“Shepard Fairey is a dynamic force whose work transcends traditional gallery walls to ignite conversations on justice, equality, and humanity,” says Nick Korniloff, director of Art Miami.

Art Miami venue

Art Miami is returning to its waterfront location at One Herald Plaza on December 1-6.

Art Miami venue

Art Miami: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Shepard Fairey: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Miami. All images via Art Miami except where noted.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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