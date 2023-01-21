Home / Photography / Aerial Photography

Stunning Aerial Photos Elevate Agriculture Landscapes Into High Art

By Jessica Stewart on January 21, 2023
Farmland by Mitch Rouse

Based in Wyoming, Mitch Rouse uses aerial photographs to explore his interests in different industrial sites around America. One of his latest projects is titled Farmland and is a different look at the fields and crops that are an everyday part of many people's lives. Through his lens, these familiar agricultural landscapes transform into high art.

Rouse uses the precise geometry of these landscapes, as well as their color, to produce a set of striking images. While many photos show just the results of human intervention, several others display farmers at work. Their tractors are small—but important—specks in the lush landscape.

While Rouse photographs all types of industrial sites, his agriculture photos seem to strike a particular chord with the public. “The simplicity of the subject is just rows of agriculture, but with a bit of vision, you can create a seemingly endless collection of beautiful work,” he tells My Modern Met.

“Relying on the foundations of design, shape, line, and texture, you can create fantastic images; throw in some beautiful morning light, and it's hard to go wrong with agriculture. And honestly, the overwhelming reception of farmland and agriculture from my audience has been one of the most surprising things to me. For a lot of folks, it's relatable. They drive by similar fields daily, and seeing it from a new perspective might be a reason for the great reception.”

Rouse's first experiments with aerial photography were thanks to his interest in high-tech drones. But, frustrated by their limitations, he now uses an innovative system that includes a Bell 407 helicopter, with a Shot Over gimbal mounted to the nose, which contains a 150 MP Phase One Industrial camera.

This state-of-the-art setup has given Rouse the creative freedom he was after and has allowed him to achieve superior image quality. To see more of his projects, check out Behance or Instagram.

Mitch Rouse specializes in aerial photographs of different industries.Colorful Photo of Flowers in a Field

One of his most popular series is his look at agricultural landscapes.

Aerial Photo of a Farm by Mitch RouseAerial Photo of a Farm by Mitch Rouse

These stunning visuals sometimes feature farmers working on their land.

Aerial Photo of a Tractor Plowing a FieldTractor Plowing a Field

“Relying on the foundations of design, shape, line, and texture, you can create fantastic images; throw in some beautiful morning light, and it's hard to go wrong with agriculture.”

Sprinklers Watering a FieldAerial Photo of a Farm by Mitch RouseFarmland by Mitch RouseFarmland by Mitch Rouse

“I hope people see these images and realize there is hidden beauty inside everything it sometimes just takes a different perspective to see it.”

Farmland by Mitch RouseFarmland by Mitch RouseFarmland by Mitch RouseAerial Photo of a Farm by Mitch RouseFarmland by Mitch RouseFarmland by Mitch Rouse

Mitch Rouse: Website | Instagram | Behance | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mitch Rouse.

Related Articles:

Colorful Aerial View of Blossoming Tulip Fields

Mesmerizing Aerial Photos of Tulip Fields in Full Bloom

Spectacular Aerial Photos of the Colorful Polish Landscape in Autumn

Aerial Photos of Surprisingly Colorful Salt Ponds Look Like Abstract Paintings

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Drone Photography Celebrates the Beauty of Historic High-Rise Buildings in the U.S.
Aerial Photos Take Us Down Remote Roads Surrounded by Gorgeous Landscapes
Aerial Photos Capture the Abstract Beauty of Salt Ponds
Photographer Captures Rare Full-Circle Rainbow Thanks to His Drone
Powerful Aerial Photos Show the Consequences of Drought on the Colorado River
Winners of the 2022 Drone Photo Awards Show the World Seen from the Sky

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Stunning Aerial Photos That Highlight the Lush Landscapes of Vietnam
Aerial Photos Capture the Mesmerizing Enormous Solar Farms Around the World
This Village in Sicily Is Shaped Like a Human Being
Photographer Captures the Candy-Colored Beauty of a Pink Lagoon in Australia
Colorful Aerial Photos of a Spring Known as “the Devil’s Eye” in the Gobi Desert
Travel Photographer Uses a Drone To Explore China’s Diverse Landscape From Above

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]