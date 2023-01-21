Stunning Aerial Photos Elevate Agriculture Landscapes Into High Art

Based in Wyoming, Mitch Rouse uses aerial photographs to explore his interests in different industrial sites around America. One of his latest projects is titled Farmland and is a different look at the fields and crops that are an everyday part of many people's lives. Through his lens, these familiar agricultural landscapes transform into high art.

Rouse uses the precise geometry of these landscapes, as well as their color, to produce a set of striking images. While many photos show just the results of human intervention, several others display farmers at work. Their tractors are small—but important—specks in the lush landscape.

While Rouse photographs all types of industrial sites, his agriculture photos seem to strike a particular chord with the public. “The simplicity of the subject is just rows of agriculture, but with a bit of vision, you can create a seemingly endless collection of beautiful work,” he tells My Modern Met.

“Relying on the foundations of design, shape, line, and texture, you can create fantastic images; throw in some beautiful morning light, and it's hard to go wrong with agriculture. And honestly, the overwhelming reception of farmland and agriculture from my audience has been one of the most surprising things to me. For a lot of folks, it's relatable. They drive by similar fields daily, and seeing it from a new perspective might be a reason for the great reception.”

Rouse's first experiments with aerial photography were thanks to his interest in high-tech drones. But, frustrated by their limitations, he now uses an innovative system that includes a Bell 407 helicopter, with a Shot Over gimbal mounted to the nose, which contains a 150 MP Phase One Industrial camera.

This state-of-the-art setup has given Rouse the creative freedom he was after and has allowed him to achieve superior image quality. To see more of his projects, check out Behance or Instagram.

“I hope people see these images and realize there is hidden beauty inside everything it sometimes just takes a different perspective to see it.”

