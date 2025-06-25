Home / Photography / Aerial Photography

15 Photos of Earth From Space That Prove Mother Nature Is an Absolute Artist

By Regina Sienra on June 25, 2025

Earth from space

Astronomer Carl Sagan described Earth as a “pale blue dot.” From a great distance, in space, this may be true, but zoom in a bit more and you'll see vibrant greens and rich reds, as well as shallow oceans and rugged terrains. Mother Nature is an artist, and the ultimate proof is the endless supply of aerial images taken by the European Space Agency (ESA). These photos allow us to marvel at the wonders of the world from a fresh, celestial perspective.

Over the years, satellite images have been taken by Earth observation missions Copernicus Sentinel-1, Copernicus Sentinel-2, and Copernicus Sentinel-3—all developed and operated by the ESA. Fitted with a suite of cutting-edge instruments, these missions take high-resolution images of the Earth's surface to monitor large-scale global dynamics and provide valuable insights regarding the weather and vegetation. Luckily, at the same time, they have also provided us with breathtaking sights.

From the green tints of the Ganges River to a Gustav Klimt-like composition of fields in Texas, the landscapes captured in these images range from monochromatic yet textured lands to complex, multi-hued locations packed with details. They includes bicolor composition that evoke organic motifs, like a yellow-blue photo of East Kalimantan, Borneo—which also seems to resemble a leaf under a microscope.

Like any proficient artist, Mother Nature is not all about color, but shape and shading as well. Even mostly all-white compositions shot in high mountainous areas or snowed-in sceneries, are equally breathtaking. One of the best examples of this is the ESA's picture of the world's biggest iceberg, A23a. At twice the size of London, it stands out in the middle of a cloud-covered ocean.

To stay up to date with the marvelous satellite images taken by the agency, follow ESA Earth on Instagram. To browse even more shots and learn about the missions capturing them, make sure to pay a visit to the European Space Agency's website.

Take a look at 15 images of Earth from space shared by the European Space Agency.

East Kalimantan, Borneo

East Kalimantan, Borneo

Namib desert from above

Namib Desert, Namibia

Ganges’ dazzling delta

Ganges’ dazzling delta

Heart of Mount St. Helens

Heart of Mount St. Helens (Processed using a combination of spectral bands to highlight vegetation in red)

Hereford, Texas

Hereford, Texas

Mississippi River Delta

Mississippi River Delta

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Alakol, the multicoloured lake

Alakol, the multicolored lake

Land of giants

Land of giants

Peruvian landscape

Peruvian landscape

Grand Bahama Island

Grand Bahama Island

World's biggest iceberg

World's biggest iceberg

Snow-capped Swiss Alps

Snow-capped Swiss Alps

Waza National Park, Cameroon

Waza National Park, Cameroon

Snow-bound Eastern US

Snow-bound Eastern US

ESA: Website | Instagram

