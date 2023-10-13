Home / Animals

Fat Bear Week Crowns Female Brown Bear as Its 2023 Champion

By Regina Sienra on October 13, 2023
Bear 128 Grazer in the river

Photo: NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

Over the years, Fat Bear Week has grown into a thrilling competition. And now, the champion of the 2023 competition has been revealed. This year, a brown female bear known as 128 Grazer has been crowned the winner after dazzling the crowds with her determination…and chubbiness. On her way to first place, she has even subverted the river hierarchy usually ruled by male bears.

Katmai National Park, which runs the contest, announced her win on Instagram. “Congratulations to 128 Grazer, our 2023 #FatBearWeek champion! This fierce queen ran away with every one of her matches (and our hearts) and has earned her very first #FatBearWeek win!” they wrote. “Though she may be blissfully unaware of her new title in this imaginary competition, her success is real!”

The fatter a bear gets by the end of the summer, the more chances it has of making it through the winter, which is why Fat Bear Week goes beyond a fun trend. “In the bear world, fat equals success, and all the bears have been working endlessly to pack on the pounds needed to survive winter hibernation,” the park explains. “It's a competition where all the contenders are winners.”

To make her way to the top, 128 Grazer challenged even some of the biggest bears in the community. Despite looking lean during the summer, she has grown into a such large creature that she has no issue intimidating her fellow bears. And when her size has not been enough, she has resorted to being ruthless and aggressive. This has paid off, as being one of the most feared and respected bears has allowed her to get some of the best fishing spots in Katmai's Brooks River. In the end, she defeated the runner up, 32 Chunk by a landslide—108,321 to 23,134 votes.

As the warmer months come to a close, the Katmai Park bears will pluck the last salmon from the river before digging their winter dens. After sleeping through the winter, they'll lose about a third of their body fat. But come spring, they'll triumphantly emerge next year, ready to do it all over again.

The champion of the 2023 Fat Bear Week has been announced. This year, a brown female bear known as 128 Grazer has been crowned the winner.

Bear 128 Grazer in the river

Photo: NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

Despite looking lean during the summer, she has grown into a such large creature that she has no issue intimidating her fellow bears.

Bear 128 Grazer in the river

Photo: Courtesy N. Boak.

On her way to first place, 128 Grazer has even subverted the river hierarchy usually ruled by male bears. And when her size has not been enough, she has resorted to being ruthless and aggressive.

Bear 128 Grazer in the river

Photo: NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

This has paid off, as being one of the most feared and respected bears has allowed her to get some of the best fishing spots in Katmai's Brooks River.

Bear 128 Grazer in the river

Photo: NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

Fat Bear Week: Website
Katmai National Park: Website | Instagram

All images via Katmai National Park.

Related Articles:

This Chonky Bear Was Just Named Winner of the 2022 ‘Fat Bear Week’ Contest

Park Rangers Spot Rare Sighting of ‘Fat Bear Week’ Families Hunting Together

Bears in Alaska Are Competing To Be the Chubby Champ of ‘Fat Bear Week’

Celebrate the Winner of Fat Bear Week, a Chubby Champ Who Packed on the Pounds

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra es colaboradora y redactora en español para My Modern Met. Periodista y traductora originaria de la Ciudad de México. Es egresada de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, donde cursó la licenciatura en Ciencias de la Comunicación con especialidad en Periodismo. Su pasión por escribir sobre las artes visuales, la música, el cine, la literatura y el teatro ha dado vida a una carrera de casi 10 años en diversos medios culturales de México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Girl and Her Pet Water Buffalo Shares Their Adorable Adventures Together
Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon
37 Funny Greeting Cards to Spread a Little Holiday Cheer
Tense Video Captures the Moment a Silverback Gorilla Pounds His Chest in Front of Wildlife Photographer
Winners of 2023 International Pet Photography Awards Capture the Souls of Our Furry Friends

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

‘2024 Irish Farmer Calendar’ Unveils Its Funny Photos of Shirtless Men With Adorable Animals
Crow Nudges Hedgehog Standing in Middle of the Road to Bring It to Safety
Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show
Trail Camera Captures Spunky Skunk Doing a Handstand
Amazing Video Captures a Glass Squid Swimming in the Depths of the Ocean
Soccer Player Pulls Out UNO Reverse Card After He’s Given a Yellow Card by the Referee

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.