Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Park Rangers Spot Rare Sighting of ‘Fat Bear Week’ Families Hunting Together

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 13, 2022
Park Rangers Spot Adorable and Unusual Family During Fat Bear Week

The sweet bear family spotted in Katmai National Park and Preserve. (Photo: Zaz Ouille)

This year’s Fat Bear Week has come to an end. The popular sensation celebrates the brown bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve as they pack on the pounds in preparation for winter hibernation. People around the world can vote for their favorite chunky critter while watching bears nip salmon from waterfalls on livestreams. This year, observers got an adorable surprise—two adult bear sisters came together to travel with their cubs, a rare move for the typically solitary species.

Bears 909 and 910 are both daughters of the 2018 Fat Bear Week winner, 409. They are now adults and mothers themselves. 909's cub is a yearling. This means it is his second salmon-fishing season. 910's cub is younger, born only this spring. The sisters and cub cousins were spotted fishing together at Katmai's Brooks River area, a short stretch of river between two lakes. The moms caught salmon in a waterfall while the cubs watched.

Typically, mother bears travel independently with their cubs. However, the pair of sisters have decided to stick together and have been spotted both roaming and resting in their little family. “They hung out together. Relaxed together. Played together. It's pretty incredible,” Naomi Boak, former media ranger at Katmai National Park and Preserve, told Mashable. “To me it was the story of the year.” It's unclear why they've banded together. Perhaps they feel safer or enjoy the other's company.

“I don't think it's a stretch to say that they're friends with one another,” said Mike Fitz, a former Katmai park ranger now at Explore.org. “This is an example of how bears can be quite social animals when the circumstances are correct.” The sweet little family is still together, and you can vote for the momma bears to be crowned queens of the 2023 Fat Bear Week.

A pair of adult bear sisters have banded together, traveling with their cubs in a cute little family which has been surprising observers during Fat Bear Week.

Park Rangers Spot Adorable and Unusual Family During Fat Bear Week

The bears take a rest. (Photo: Michelle Pepper)

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Bear Wakes Up After 4-Month Hibernation and People Today Can Totally Relate

The Sounds These Bear Cubs Make While Eating Apples Is Ridiculously Adorable

Happy Baby Bear Makes the Most Adorable Sound While Held in News Anchor’s Arms

Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Says a Bear Kept Him Safe While He Was Lost in the Woods

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Australia Will Dedicate 30% Of Its Land To Protect Wildlife
Great White Shark’s GPS Tracking Path Unexpectedly Creates a Self-Portrait
Macro Photography Highlights Beauty of Extinct and Endangered Insects [Interview]
Scientists Uncover Key Gene of the Immortal Jellyfish That Makes Them Immortal
One of the World’s Rarest “Lost Bird” Species Photographed in Colombia
Watch Olive the White Rhino Give Birth to a Healthy Baby Calf

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Conservation Group Finds Tiger Population Is 40% Larger Than Previously Thought
Monarch Butterflies Are Now Classified as an Endangered Species
Fin Whales Sighting Signals a Comeback for the Once Endangered Species
Last Known Member of Giant Tortoise Species Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered on Galápagos Islands
Rare Baby Galápagos Giant Tortoise With Albinism Is Born at Swiss Zoo
San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.