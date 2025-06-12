Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Powerful Portraits of Prestigious Members of The Explorers Club [Interview]

By Jessica Stewart on June 12, 2025
Neil DeGrasse Tyson portrait at the Explorer's Club by Felix Kunze

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, 2015

For the past decade, photographer Felix Kunze stepped inside the prestigious world of The Explorers Club to document its accomplished members. The multidisciplinary club, formed in 1904, celebrates field research in all its forms and counts astronauts, archeologists, and intrepid adventurers among its members.

After photographing an event with the club, Kunze asked permission to set up a small studio at their annual dinner, and the rest was history. Since 2015, he has been photographing everyone from Apollo astronauts to fashionable Egyptologists, thus creating a visual of the great explorers of our time.

His portraits capture the unique personalities of his sitters, many of whom have become familiar faces, or even friends, over the years. We had the opportunity to speak with Kunze about this fascinating portraiture project and what it means to him. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview.

Justin Fornal wearing a headdress and body armor created from the dried specimen of a 14-foot Nile Crocodile

Justin Fornal, 2025, wearing a headdress and body armor created from the dried specimen of a 14-foot Nile Crocodile. Justin’s work focuses on vanishing cultural traditions in conflict zones.

How did your love for photography develop, and what drew you, specifically, to portrait photography?

Photography has always been the best way for me to connect with other people; it’s the best way to network. I tend to put people on a pedestal. I just assume everyone must have a fascinating background. So, I tend to look for strength and fortitude in my photographs.

Early on, I realized I was more suited to portrait photography than fashion or photojournalism. I was passionate about science and exploration even before this project, and photographing these explorers only deepened that passion.

My goal has become to humanize science and exploration by showing that each discovery comes from real, relatable people.

Buzz Aldrin at the 2019 Explorer's Club Annual Dinner by Felix Kunze

Buzz Aldrin, 2019

Microgravity researcher Kellie Gerardi

Microgravity researcher Kellie Gerardi, 2019, wearing a spacesuit designed for use during launch, reentry or mission abort.

How did you first come across The Explorers Club, and what pushed you to want to work with them?

I first encountered The Explorers Club in 2014 while photographing an event at the club. I was immediately fascinated by the people I met, and I knew I wanted to highlight them through portraits. Convincing the organizers took some persistence: I asked for a small corner at the Annual dinner (held that year at the Museum of Natural History). I set up a small studio area entirely at my own expense, and the rest is history. It was a gamble that kicked off this decade-long project.

Erick Cedeño at the 2025 Explorer's Club Annual Dinner

Erick Cedeño, 2025, known as ‘The Bicycle Nomad', wearing a Fjällräven arctic jacket.

Portrait of Simon Wong at the 2025 Explorer's Club Annual Dinner

Simon Wong, 2025, skied from Cambridge Bay to Gjoa Haven, both in the northern reaches of Canada.

What was your initial experience like photographing these explorers, and how has it changed over the years?

The first time I shot at the Explorers Club Annual Dinner, it was a bit of controlled chaos – in a good way. I was photographing anyone who agreed and managed to snag a portrait of Neil deGrasse Tyson, who was that year’s guest of honor.

We were set up in a tiny corner of the museum and learning on the fly. Over the years, it’s become much more streamlined: now I have an incredible team running the studio, and we can crank out a portrait every two and a half minutes. From the very beginning, I aimed for a “classy, timeless, simple” look so that all the portraits fit together over the years.

Explorers Club Portraits by Felix Kunze

Atlee (age 7), 2017

Surviving Apollo astronauts in 2019

Surviving Apollo astronauts, 2019. From left: Charles Duke (Apollo 16), Buzz Aldrin (Apollo 11), Walter Cunningham (Apollo 7), Al Worden (Apollo 15), Rusty Schweickart (Apollo 9), Harrison Schmitt (Apollo 17), Michael Collins (Apollo 11), Fred Haise (Apollo 13)

Is there anyone that you particularly look forward to photographing during the event?

Honestly, I look forward to photographing everyone because each person brings something unique. I’ve been fortunate to shoot some famous explorers, but it’s often the unexpected moments that stick with me. For example, a 7-year-old girl named Atlee came in wearing a homemade astronaut suit.

Or the time I got to photograph eight of the remaining Apollo astronauts, including Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, all in the same photograph. What an honor!

Moments like that are priceless. I also enjoy catching up with repeat subjects… Paleontologist Johnny Waters once told me our photographs of his team and his work “opened more doors” for their work than any other science outreach. Hearing things like that always makes me excited to see who I’ll meet next year.

Explorers Club Portraits by Felix Kunze

Wildlife Ambassadors Robert and Katie Haynes from Earthquest with Mark Fowler, Chair of the Explorers Club Wildlife Committee (2025), posing with Macaws and Cockatoos.

Explorers Club Portraits by Felix Kunze

Explorers Club Members Jedidah Isler Phd, Jennifer Lopez, Dr Ayana E. Johnson & Rae Wynn-Grant, PhD, 2019

Your long-term relationship photographing the event really seems to have allowed you to forge strong relationships with certain participants. How has this helped with your sessions?

It’s been a huge advantage. I consider it a gift to be embraced by this community, and many of the explorers I photograph have become like old friends. It’s an interesting dynamic. There are people I’ve photographed for a decade but never shared a real conversation with. And yet I feel I KNOW them and we trust each other. Because of that trust, our sessions feel very natural. By now, many people remember me, and I know how they post, so they relax in front of the camera.

Egyptologist Colleen Darnell at the 2019 Explorer's Club Annual Dinner

Egyptologist Colleen Darnell, 2019

John and Colleen Darnell in the field.

John and Colleen Darnell in the field.

Any memorable story from the Explorers Club that you’d like to share with us?

This project has given me some incredible opportunities to join scientific expeditions. One that will always stand out to me is the work I got to do with the fabulous Egyptologists Colleen and John Darnell. Colleen’s popular Instagram account, @vintage_egyptologist, speaks for itself, but joining them on an expedition in Egypt was fascinating. From learning about ancient science from carvings (which give us an insight into the early development of written language), to photographing the team, it’s been absolutely inspiring. Getting to sneak in some glam images of just the two of them was only a bonus!

Portrait of marine biologist Sylvia Earle

Influential marine biologist Sylvia Earle, 2023

What do you hope that people take away from this work?

My purpose is to elevate the standing of explorers and scientists through photography.

I think we’re in a trust crisis where people see headlines about science and discoveries, or even stories about health that seem untrustworthy. Yet there are real people behind these stories; they don’t just happen in isolation.

I want to celebrate the ever-evolving spirit of human curiosity. If viewers feel inspired by these images or gain a deeper appreciation for the work, then I’ve done something meaningful.

Felix Kunze: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Felix Kunze.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
