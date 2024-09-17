A few years ago, movie lovers realized they could translate their passion to the real world and show off their knowledge with cool merch. A group of such fans was UK-based company Dorothy, who in 2012 launched a very clever Film Map. Drawing from a vintage map of Los Angeles, the creators packed the design with nods to the greatest films of all time. Today, this brilliant artwork continues to entertain film fans, as the company just launched its eighth edition of the map.

“It’s a print that keeps giving” says James Quail, designer of the Film Map, in a statement. “Film fans appreciate the amount of work that has gone into the design of the print. From afar, it looks like a relatively standard street map. It is only on closer inspection that the viewer realizes the street names, highways, parks, lakes, rivers, and landmarks are made up entirely from film titles.”

The latest version, updated for 2024, features over 900 movies, including newer titles such as Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, and Academy Award winners All Quiet on the Western Front and The Zone of Interest. These new additions coexist with timeless works such as Jurassic Park, Lost Highway, Reservoir Dogs, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, and La La Land.

“The feedback we receive from customers is that they never get bored of looking at the print, and even after owning one for years, they are still finding new and entertaining content,” Quail continues. “When we originally designed the Film Map in 2012, we designed it for film geeks…just like us. Twelve years on and it is still one of our bestselling prints. I don’t think we really appreciated how many people there are just like us!”

The four-color litho is printed on 120gsm uncoated art paper. With a height of 60 cm (23.6 in) by 80 cm (31.4 in) it will surely become a statement piece in your living room—whether while enjoying a night in rewatching your favorite classics or keeping your guests entertained. The design also features an A-Z key of all the titles mentioned on the map. To order one for yourself or your favorite film enthusiast, visit Dorothy's website.

UK-based company Dorothy just launched the eighth edition of their beloved Film Map.

The latest version, updated for 2024, features over 900 movies, including newer titles such as Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Academy Award winner The Zone of Interest.

“It’s a print that keeps giving” says James Quail, designer of the Film Map. “Film fans appreciate the amount of work that has gone into the design of the print.”

Dorothea: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.

Related Articles :

Insightful Map Shows the Language Each Country Around the World Wants To Learn the Most

Explore the Oldest Existing World Map, Carved in Clay 2,600 Years Ago

Explore and Download 131,000 Maps from Vast Online Archive

Insightful Map Reveals Literal Translations of U.S. City and State Names