Home / Entertainment / Movies

Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies

By Regina Sienra on September 17, 2024

Dorothy Film Map zoomed in

A few years ago, movie lovers realized they could translate their passion to the real world and show off their knowledge with cool merch. A group of such fans was UK-based company Dorothy, who in 2012 launched a very clever Film Map. Drawing from a vintage map of Los Angeles, the creators packed the design with nods to the greatest films of all time. Today, this brilliant artwork continues to entertain film fans, as the company just launched its eighth edition of the map.

“It’s a print that keeps giving” says James Quail, designer of the Film Map, in a statement. “Film fans appreciate the amount of work that has gone into the design of the print. From afar, it looks like a relatively standard street map. It is only on closer inspection that the viewer realizes the street names, highways, parks, lakes, rivers, and landmarks are made up entirely from film titles.”

The latest version, updated for 2024, features over 900 movies, including newer titles such as Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, and Academy Award winners All Quiet on the Western Front and The Zone of Interest. These new additions coexist with timeless works such as Jurassic Park, Lost Highway, Reservoir Dogs, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, and La La Land.

“The feedback we receive from customers is that they never get bored of looking at the print, and even after owning one for years, they are still finding new and entertaining content,” Quail continues. “When we originally designed the Film Map in 2012, we designed it for film geeks…just like us. Twelve years on and it is still one of our bestselling prints. I don’t think we really appreciated how many people there are just like us!”

The four-color litho is printed on 120gsm uncoated art paper. With a height of 60 cm (23.6 in) by 80 cm (31.4 in) it will surely become a statement piece in your living room—whether while enjoying a night in rewatching your favorite classics or keeping your guests entertained. The design also features an A-Z key of all the titles mentioned on the map. To order one for yourself or your favorite film enthusiast, visit Dorothy's website.

UK-based company Dorothy just launched the eighth edition of their beloved Film Map.

Dorothy Film Map zoomed in

The latest version, updated for 2024, features over 900 movies, including newer titles such as Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Academy Award winner The Zone of Interest.

Dorothy Film Map zoomed in

“It’s a print that keeps giving” says James Quail, designer of the Film Map. “Film fans appreciate the amount of work that has gone into the design of the print.”

Dorothy Film Map zoomed in

Dorothea: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.

Related Articles:

Insightful Map Shows the Language Each Country Around the World Wants To Learn the Most

Explore the Oldest Existing World Map, Carved in Clay 2,600 Years Ago

Explore and Download 131,000 Maps from Vast Online Archive

Insightful Map Reveals Literal Translations of U.S. City and State Names

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Empire State Building Honors James Earl Jones With a Darth Vader Projection
RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
85-Year-Old Sir Ian McKellen Isn’t Ready to Hang Up Gandalf’s Hat Just Yet
20 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones
Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse
35 Cute and Creative Back-To-School Supplies To Let Your Personal Style Shine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
45 Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students
45 Creative Dorm Room Essentials to Express Your Personal Style
This Plant-Powered Trap Will Help You Get Rid of Mosquitos To Make the Most Out of Your Summer
Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him
28 Gifts To Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.