Futuristic LED Infinity Light Cube Lets You Create Mesmerizing Light and Sound Art Right at Home

What if you could have artwork in your home that was always changing? The upgraded HyperCube-SE offers exactly that with LED infinity light cubes that combine math with art to create hypnotic and ever-shifting patterns. The second-edition invention, which launched just last month, features a number of upgrades from its predecessors, promising even more value and entertainment than ever before.

Founded by scientists Dylan Lovinger and Timothy O’Connor in 2018, the California-based Hyperspace Lighting Company has created the ultimate futuristic art piece. Described by the founders as a “lava lamp fused with a supernova,” the Hypercube-SE is a 10-inch or 15-inch sided cube that can be displayed virtually anywhere in the home. Within the frame sits the “hyperspace,” where LEDs turn on in varying patterns and colors, developed by algorithms to create unique light displays. The lights cycle through new patterns every minute, and new colors emerge within the hyperspace display every 10 seconds.

Upgrades from the original HyperCube 10 and 15 include a thinner, closer-fitting frame, which allows more views into the hyperspace display. The frame is also newly matte instead of glossy, which reduces the potential for scratches. Furthermore, the mirrors that refract the LED light are scratch-proof and replaceable. But perhaps one of the biggest improvements from the previous model lies in the LED lights that produce the stunning art themselves. Stronger lights and a denser placement along each edge of the frames means less actual LEDs, but improved pattern creation and overall fidelity.

The HyperCube-SE boasts 95 custom-coded patterns, as well as the option to personalize and save them in the controller app. Most interestingly, the device features a microphone to detect sounds and create “over 30 unique sound reactive patterns, specially designed to work with any kind of music.”

Not only is this invention syncable with all other Hyper-Devices created by the company, but it is also portable, running on any USB-C power source. The app also allows users to control the brightness, speed, intensity, and symmetry of the LED art, guaranteeing a totally custom light and sound artwork that changes to fit your mood.

Offering a dynamic and personalized experience that transforms any space, the HyperCube-SE blends art with technology seamlessly. With its stunning, ever-evolving light displays and customizable features, it’s a fresh way to bring futuristic art into your home, offering endless entertainment and a glimpse into a new dimension of creativity.

To learn more about the HyperCube-SE, visit The Hyperspace Lighting Company's website.

All images via The Hyperspace Lighting Company.

