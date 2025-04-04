Home / Design / Creative Products

Futuristic LED Infinity Light Cube Lets You Create Mesmerizing Light and Sound Art Right at Home

By Livia Pereira on April 4, 2025

The Hypercube-SE is an upgraded LED cube display

What if you could have artwork in your home that was always changing? The upgraded HyperCube-SE offers exactly that with LED infinity light cubes that combine math with art to create hypnotic and ever-shifting patterns. The second-edition invention, which launched just last month, features a number of upgrades from its predecessors, promising even more value and entertainment than ever before.

Founded by scientists Dylan Lovinger and Timothy O’Connor in 2018, the California-based Hyperspace Lighting Company has created the ultimate futuristic art piece. Described by the founders as a “lava lamp fused with a supernova,” the Hypercube-SE is a 10-inch or 15-inch sided cube that can be displayed virtually anywhere in the home. Within the frame sits the “hyperspace,” where LEDs turn on in varying patterns and colors, developed by algorithms to create unique light displays. The lights cycle through new patterns every minute, and new colors emerge within the hyperspace display every 10 seconds.

Upgrades from the original HyperCube 10 and 15 include a thinner, closer-fitting frame, which allows more views into the hyperspace display. The frame is also newly matte instead of glossy, which reduces the potential for scratches. Furthermore, the mirrors that refract the LED light are scratch-proof and replaceable. But perhaps one of the biggest improvements from the previous model lies in the LED lights that produce the stunning art themselves. Stronger lights and a denser placement along each edge of the frames means less actual LEDs, but improved pattern creation and overall fidelity.

The HyperCube-SE boasts 95 custom-coded patterns, as well as the option to personalize and save them in the controller app. Most interestingly, the device features a microphone to detect sounds and create “over 30 unique sound reactive patterns, specially designed to work with any kind of music.”

Not only is this invention syncable with all other Hyper-Devices created by the company, but it is also portable, running on any USB-C power source. The app also allows users to control the brightness, speed, intensity, and symmetry of the LED art, guaranteeing a totally custom light and sound artwork that changes to fit your mood.

Offering a dynamic and personalized experience that transforms any space, the HyperCube-SE blends art with technology seamlessly. With its stunning, ever-evolving light displays and customizable features, it’s a fresh way to bring futuristic art into your home, offering endless entertainment and a glimpse into a new dimension of creativity.

To learn more about the HyperCube-SE, visit The Hyperspace Lighting Company's website.

The HyperCube-SE is an LED cube display that brings futuristic light and sound art to your home.

Described as a “lava lamp fused with a supernova,” the invention uses LED light strips in a “hypserspace” cube display to create unique and sound-sensitive colored light shows.

An upgrade from its predecessors, the HyperCube-SE features a thinner and improved frame, higher-performing LEDs, and a new display feature.

The portable device is sure to spruce up any home, with a controller app that allows for a totally personalized light and sound experience.

The Hyperspace Lighting Company: Website | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok 

All images via The Hyperspace Lighting Company.

Related Articles:

15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space

Incredible Installations of Cube-Shaped “Chandeliers” Cover Rooms With Ornate Geometric Shadows

Innovative Table Embodies the Timeless Relationship Between Sand, Glass, and Water

Lighting Fixture Uses 100% Recycled Materials To Combine Sleek With Sustainability

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This 3D Mona Lisa Painting Cat Bed Will Turn Your Feline Friend Into a Masterpiece
These Air Taxis Could Take You From Heathrow Airport to Central London in Only 8 Minutes
Nike, Pokémon, and More Take Advertising to the Next Level With Tokyo’s 3D Billboard
This Technics Turntable-Inspired Watch Is the Perfect Timepiece for Music Lovers
Innovative Countertop Range Hood Gets an Upgrade, With More Power and Less Noise
Adobe Photoshop Has Finally Come to the iPhone, Boasting a Range of Features From the Desktop Version

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Unique 100-Year-Old Clothes Dryer Unfolds From the Wall Like an Umbrella
CES 2025: AI-Enabled RVs Bring Together Sustainable Mobile Living With Spacious Luxury
Meet Neo the Humanoid Robot That Can Do All of Your Household Chores
Disco Ball Animal Sculptures Bring Sparkling Glamour to Every Room
Eerie Humanoid Robot Uses Synthetic Muscles With Hydraulic Fluid To Emulate Kicks and Twitches
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.