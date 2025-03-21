Inspired by the legendary Technics SL-1200 turntables, Yu Ando of AndoAndoAndo designed the Vinyl Record Player Automatic Watch. The unique timepiece is perfect for crate diggers with an eye for style, keeping them in rhythm throughout the day.

The Technics SL-1200 series debuted in 1972 and continues to set the standard for turntables today. AndoAndoAndo’s watch reimagines its vintage charm in a sleek, modern accessory with a unique way of timekeeping. The hour hand is the vinyl disc, the minute hand mimics a tonearm, and the seconds spin like a record in motion.

The record’s central label, featuring the “A” logo, serves as the hour hand, with the tip of the “A” pointing to the hour. Meanwhile, the tonearm of the vinyl record player is the minute hand. Ando admits, “Yes it's not straight, it’s not pointing the minute marker straight, but so you can interpret it in your own way (ie. the center of the head is pointing the minute, or the outermost edge of the head is pointing the minute.)”

To read the seconds, look at the small disc in the center, which acts as the seconds hand. One way to interpret it is by watching the text on the disc—when it’s level, it marks the 0-second position. It’s also luminescent, with the disc glowing blue in the dark.

The Vinyl Record Player Automatic Watch comes in three different color variations. The RBS (red hands, black dial, silver case) is the most versatile, while the BGB (black hands, gold dial, black case) oozes sophistication. Additionally, Ando has added an exclusive all-gold limited edition, with only 30 pieces available. Each watch comes with a brown leather strap and is packaged in a square box, just like a real record.

If this watch makes your heart skip a beat, you can pre-order yours from the AndoAndoAndo website. They’re due to ship between the end of March and the beginning of April 2025.

