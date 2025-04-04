Home / Animals / Cats

This 3D Mona Lisa Painting Cat Bed Will Turn Your Feline Friend Into a Masterpiece

By Emma Taggart on April 4, 2025

3D Cat Bed by PawsLove

Everyone knows cats are iconic, but now our feline friends can be celebrated as literal works of art thanks to a 3D cat bed by PawsLove. The clever design invites cultured cats to curl up in the arms of Mona Lisa and rest among Van Gogh’s Irises.

The wooden cat bed features an ornate frame at the front and 3D art in the interior. In the Mona Lisa design, the iconic artwork spans the back and sides, while a cutout of Mona Lisa’s arms is positioned at the front. This clever design creates the illusion that your cat is being gently cradled by da Vinci’s famous muse. Each artwork can be swapped out, allowing your cats to hang out among several different painterly environments.

In a recent Instagram reel shared by catwonderful, two art-crazed cats are literally fighting over their favorite painting-inspired art bed—and now, cat owners everywhere are itching to get one for their own furry friends. One person wrote, “I won't buy groceries so I can afford this,” while another wrote, “Honestly I wanted to hate it but I absolutely love it.”

Meanwhile, another cat owner named Lee Du on Instagram playfully pointed out, “The last thing my cats need is another reason to feel superior.” They add, “Now they think they’re Renaissance masterpieces. Next, they’ll start charging me an entry fee to my own house.”

Check out the 3D cat beds below and get one for your art-loving felines on the PawsLove website.

This 3D cat bed by PawsLove invites cats to curl up in the arms of Mona Lisa and rest among Van Gogh’s Irises.

3D Cat Bed by PawsLove

3D Cat Bed by PawsLove

Each artwork can be swapped out, allowing your cats to hang out among several different painterly environments.

3D Cat Bed by PawsLove

3D Cat Bed by PawsLove

3D Cat Bed by PawsLove

Watch these cultured cats literally immerse themselves in art.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by catwonderful (@catwonderful_)

This clever design creates the illusion that your cat is being gently cradled by Leonardo’s famous muse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by catwonderful (@catwonderful_)

PawsLove Store: Website | Instagram

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
