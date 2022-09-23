Home / Design

Thanks to Wondershare Filmora, Students Can Easily Create Videos Showing Off Campus Life

By Jessica Stewart on September 23, 2022
Wondershare Filmora Video Editor

This post is sponsored by Wondershare. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

If you're a student who loves to share stories and get creative, Wondershare—the makers of Filmora video editor—have a great opportunity for you. They're asking students, parents, and educators to share their best Back to School creations for a chance to win prizes like a Macbook Air. Thanks to Filmora's easy drag-and-drop interface, anyone can create polished videos that can be published anywhere. And in the new fall semester, documenting and sharing campus life is an excellent theme for students to be creative.

Want to film your Legally Blonde adventures and show yourself off as a modern-day Elle Woods? Or display your singing chops like Pitch Perfect‘s Barden Bellas? Filmora makes it simple to do both. Thanks to some incredible features, creating a cinematic masterpiece has never been easier. With Filmora, you have access to over 10 billion royalty-free stock media, numerous visual effects plug-ins, and 200 smart templates. The editor has over 3,000 compatible effects, so there's something for everyone, whether that be injecting some chalkboard effects or using some classic school-themed doodles to spice up your video.

If you need some extra guidance, Filmora also gives you access to tutorials that will take you step by step through the process. But Filmora isn't just for beginners. The software is packed with features that experienced editors will love, including keyframing, motion tracking, masking and blending, auto synchronization, and color matching. And, for those who love to be on the cutting edge of technology, Filmora allows you to use AI to easily recognize faces in your videos and create customized music.

If you are recently back to school, why not try Filmora and show the world what's happening on your campus? You have until September 30 to post your creation to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Just tag @Wondershare and use the hashtag #BacktoSchoolCreation for your post to be considered eligible. Eight winners will be chosen, with the grand prize winner taking home a MacBook Air.

So, what are you waiting for? Download Filmora for Mac or Windows, start your free trial and get editing.

Are you a student who loves to be creative? Make a cinematic masterpiece using Filmora and enter their Back to School contest.

Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for anyone to put together a visually stunning video.

Wondershare Filmora Video EditorWondershare Filmora Video Editor

And you can let your personality shine using custom effects, templates, and stock media.

Easy Video EditorWondershare Filmora Video EditorWondershare Filmora Video Editor

Unique effects can even bring a cool school theme to your campus life videos.

Video Effects by FilmoraVideo Effects by Filmora

 

Experienced editors will also appreciate Filmora's impressive capabilities.

AI Video EditingWondershare Filmora Video Editor

So what are you waiting for? Download Filmora now and share your story with the world.

Wondershare Filmora: Website | Facebook |  TikTok | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Filmora.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
