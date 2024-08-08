Home / Technology

Friend: The AI Necklace That Could Redefine Friendship

By Shiori Chen on August 8, 2024

Friend AI Necklace Pendant

A new AI wearable is set to hit the market soon: Friend. Designed by Avi Schiffmann, a Harvard dropout, Friend is a necklace pendant that acts like its name suggests: a friend. The user simply has to touch a button, and a Friend will listen in via Bluetooth, evaluate, and then send a text to their phone. However, Friend also listens in all the time. The AI chatbot is capable of sending messages unprompted, offering encouragement or opinions based on conversations it hears.

AI has increasingly mixed in with our daily lives, whether through the use of ChatGPT or other AI wearable devices. Notably, Humane produced a laser pin that intended to free users from phone usage, and Meta has also collaborated with RayBan to produce a pair of eyeglasses that use AI technology to scan and analyze surroundings. Friend is different; the device doesn’t aim to improve productivity in any capacity but simply to provide companionship.

“I would really view the product as like an emotional toy. I think the only successful use case of large language models is people talking about their day and their feelings to tools like Replika or Character AI. But with hardware present, I believe it is a better emotional connect,” Schiffmann told TechCrunch.

The response to the product has been overwhelmingly negative. Various commenters on the company’s YouTube release video compare it to Black Mirror, find it satirical, or simply complain about the overall creepiness of the advertisement. Their concern is not unfounded. The idea of replacing basic interaction with yet another robot brings up questions of a decrease in genuine human connections.

Schiffman clarified that while the always-listening feature is emphasized, users are ensured security. The company does not retain any of the recordings, and users can choose to delete texts at any time.

While Friend does warrant some concerns, it could offer potential benefits. Socially anxious users might find that having a device that facilitates daily conversations provides a form of support and comfort. In addition to reducing isolation, Friend can help them practice communication skills while in a low-pressure environment.

Friend is currently available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada for $99, with shipments scheduled to begin in January 2025.

This necklace pendant deviates from typical productivity devices by aiming to provide companionship. It can speak upon request but it also listens continuously and sends unprompted messages to users via Bluetooth.

Friend AI companion pendant wearable necklace

Despite concerns about privacy and the potential impact on genuine human connections, Friend is intended to help alleviate social anxiety. See the trailer for the device and judge for yourself:

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
