Al-Ula is one of the most famous locations in Saudi Arabia. Best known for its well-preserved archaeological remains and historical ties to the early Islamic world, the region's geographical makeup is full of beautiful sandstone rock formations that include ridges, cliffs, and canyons. Norah Alsuairy is a digital artist who uses this beautiful natural landscape as the backdrop for her latest AI-generated art series.

In her work, Alsuairy combines her love of basketball with the sprawling sandstone canyons of al-Ula. Thanks to the power of AI, she generates images that re-imagine basketball courts carved into the rock faces of ravines. The court's outline blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings, as neutral tans and browns fade against the stark white sidelines. Hot desert sun darts between the rock overhang and casts bright streaks and shadows on the ground below.

Since AI is imperfect, Alsuairy's work underwent several iterations and prompt engineering modifications before she finalized her designs. The result is an athletic setting of epic proportions, as the court is enhanced by its bold natural surroundings, making for a dramatic sporting arena reminiscent of grand Roman amphitheaters. One can only imagine what sort of awe-inspiring basketball games could be played in such a stunning location.

While much of Alsuairy's work uses her native Saudi Arabia as a setting, basketball is far from the only sport she focuses on. A quick glance at the artist's Instagram reveals that she also has an affinity for tennis, often designing courts in stunning geographical landscapes, including caves and mountains. She has also designed scenes centered around golf, soccer, and boxing.

Designer Norah Alsuairy uses AI to generate surreal outdoor sports scenes.

Recently, she reimagined the famous sandstone canyons in al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, complete with basketball courts carved into the natural rock face.

Her images represent a stunning fusion of natural landscape and modern athletic arena.

In addition to her mesmerizing basketball courts, Alsuairy has also reimagined al-Ula's landscape as a skatepark.

Norah Alsuairy: Instagram

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Norah Alsuairy.