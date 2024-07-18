Home / Design

12 Tiny Folk Dancers Pay Homage to Albanian Heritage in Brilliantly Crafted Luxury Watch

By Shiori Chen on July 18, 2024

A priceless watch forged by Pirro has become a treasured timepiece of Albania. The Primordial Passion watch pays homage to Albania’s cultural heritage and stands among the world’s most expensive timepieces. Valued at over $1.3 million, the watch is designed more as a piece of art rather than for its practical function.

The most notable part of Primordial Passion lies in the 16 gold figures on the dial: 12 Albanian folk dancers, hand-in-hand around four musicians playing distinct instruments. According to Pirro, to mark the hours, each dancer represents a different region of Albania, wearing traditional dress from their respective backgrounds. Despite their size—measuring only 9-10mm in height—the golden figures are engraved with incredible detail, indicating the exceptional craftsmanship of Pirro.

The watchband and watch dial feature rich shades of red and black, likely paying homage to Albania’s national flag with its bright red background and black eagle. The dial showcases a spiraling arrangement of 1,500 Murano glass stones, crafted in eight different colors and 64 distinct cuts, enhancing its intricacy.

Continuing the motif inspired by the national flag, the watch’s hour and minute hands are shaped like eagle talons as a reference to Albania’s national emblem. Pirro’s attention to detail also extends to the watch’s back cover, where an image of the 12 folk dancers, as seen on the watch dial, encircle the company’s emblem.

According to Pirro, it took five years to bring Primordial Passion to reality. While Pirro is typically known for crafting jewelry, figurines, medals, and trophies, the company took on the challenge of producing Albania’s first high-end watch while simultaneously creating a timeless piece of art.

Pirro’s Primordial Passion is more than a watch; it is a fusion of tradition, innovation, and artistry. The timepiece stands as a testament to artistic ingenuity and a homage to Albania’s beautiful and rich heritage evident in every intricate element.

Primordial Passion by Pirro is a renowned Albanian luxury watch valued at over $1.3 million, celebrated for its cultural dedication and artistic design.

Featuring 16 gold figures depicting Albanian folk dancers and musicians from different regions, the watch exemplifies Pirro's exceptional craftsmanship.

Over five years in the making, Primordial Passion combines artistic ingenuity and Albanian culture to create a timeless masterpiece that celebrates heritage with admirable craftsmanship.

Pirro: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Animated Watches Inspired by Beautiful U.S. National Parks

Out-of-This-World Watch Tells Time Through Replicas of the Sun, Moon, and Earth’s Orbits

Hours Are Out of Order on This Watch But the Hour Hand Is Designed to Always Point at the Right Time

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Shows How to Properly Use Salt & Pepper Shakers and People Are Blown Away
Talented Welder Makes Working Aircraft Carrier Replica for His Children
Hokusai’s Iconic ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ Is Featured on Japanese Banknotes
Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon
15th-Century Monk Crowdsourced Info to Create Shockingly Accurate World Map
Watch a Clever Designer Turn a Walnut Into a Bluetooth Speaker

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch How This Artisan Turns a Single Sheet of Gold Into an Ornate Teapot
Explore and Download 131,000 Maps from Vast Online Archive
‘Underwater Bicycle’ Device Propels Swimmers and Divers Forward at Superhuman Speed
Clever Flower Vases Designed to Look Like a Puddle of Water
Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion
LEGO Experiment Shows How Well Different Sea Defense Structures Resist Coastal Erosion

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.