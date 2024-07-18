12 Tiny Folk Dancers Pay Homage to Albanian Heritage in Brilliantly Crafted Luxury Watch

A priceless watch forged by Pirro has become a treasured timepiece of Albania. The Primordial Passion watch pays homage to Albania’s cultural heritage and stands among the world’s most expensive timepieces. Valued at over $1.3 million, the watch is designed more as a piece of art rather than for its practical function.

The most notable part of Primordial Passion lies in the 16 gold figures on the dial: 12 Albanian folk dancers, hand-in-hand around four musicians playing distinct instruments. According to Pirro, to mark the hours, each dancer represents a different region of Albania, wearing traditional dress from their respective backgrounds. Despite their size—measuring only 9-10mm in height—the golden figures are engraved with incredible detail, indicating the exceptional craftsmanship of Pirro.

The watchband and watch dial feature rich shades of red and black, likely paying homage to Albania’s national flag with its bright red background and black eagle. The dial showcases a spiraling arrangement of 1,500 Murano glass stones, crafted in eight different colors and 64 distinct cuts, enhancing its intricacy.

Continuing the motif inspired by the national flag, the watch’s hour and minute hands are shaped like eagle talons as a reference to Albania’s national emblem. Pirro’s attention to detail also extends to the watch’s back cover, where an image of the 12 folk dancers, as seen on the watch dial, encircle the company’s emblem.

According to Pirro, it took five years to bring Primordial Passion to reality. While Pirro is typically known for crafting jewelry, figurines, medals, and trophies, the company took on the challenge of producing Albania’s first high-end watch while simultaneously creating a timeless piece of art.

Pirro’s Primordial Passion is more than a watch; it is a fusion of tradition, innovation, and artistry. The timepiece stands as a testament to artistic ingenuity and a homage to Albania’s beautiful and rich heritage evident in every intricate element.

