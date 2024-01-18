Home / Inspiring

Firefighter Cuts a Hole in a Boy’s Toy Helmet So It Fits Over His Natural Hair

By Regina Sienra on January 18, 2024
Fireman hat isolated on white background

Photo: destinacigdem/Depositphotos

When danger strikes, firefighters are heroes who put their lives at risk to keep everyone safe. But in calmer moments, they can also go the extra mile for someone with something so simple yet impactful. This is especially heartwarming when children are at the receiving end of their kindness. In the past, we've seen a firefighter showing his uniform to a blind kid by touch. Now, a different firefighter went out of his way to make sure that a kid didn't feel left out when their team spent a day with some local children.

A video shows an encounter between some kids and a firefighter with a fire truck in the background, likely awaiting some tiny visitors. To make the experience more real, the children are all donning red firefighter helmets—except one. His locks are in a high ponytail, preventing him from putting his helmet on. That's when a young firefighter intervenes, bringing out his shears to cut a whole in the child's tiny helmet.

The firefighter is aided by the kid's older cousin, who dutifully holds his fingers out to mark the width of his cousin's hairdo. The other kid then puts the helmet on his pal, making sure his hair fits through the hole—and it does! Happy with the result, he shares a fist bump with the firefighter, proudly showing off a brand new firefighter helmet.

What passes for a small gesture—a firefighter creating an inclusive helmet in a matter of seconds—can make a huge difference in a kid's confidence. This small act brought visible joy to the child and made him feel welcome in an otherwise isolating moment. This encounter shows how accommodating others takes little effort, but can mean the world to someone. Who knows? Just like many who fall in love with firefighting at a young age by riding a truck and visiting a fire station, this kid may develop a special bond with them after this. Whether he does or doesn't grow up to become a firefighter, he will know he is loved and accepted the way he is.

You can watch the wholesome moment in the video below.

A firefighter went the extra mile and cut a hole in a kid's toy helmet so it fit over his natural hair.

Firefighter is a good guy
byu/westcoastcdn19 inHumansBeingBros

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
