Firefighter Rescues 2-Year-Old From Burning House, Gets to Meet the Boy’s Son 23 Years Later

When I was 2 years old my house caught on fire & I was trapped inside, I ended up dying that day & this firefighter, Jeff Ohs, saved me from that building & brought my back to life. Now 23 years later he is holding my 2 year old son. I literally wouldn’t be here without him pic.twitter.com/FLxmKG19DF — XD (@XavierDimples) May 30, 2023

We hear many hero stories about saving lives but that's usually where the narrative ends. We may take some time to praise those who took action, but we rarely get to see the lasting effects of the hero's deeds. That's why it's been enthralling to hear the story of Xavier Dimples. When he was 2 years old, his house caught fire, trapping him inside. The toddler nearly died during the conflagration; however, a brave firefighter named Jeff Ohs rescued him from the flames and resuscitated him after getting him out of the wreckage. Now, 23 years after this dramatic incident, they had a moving meetup, and the fireman got to see the happy repercussions of having saved a life that day.

Dimples shared his story on Twitter, posting side by side pictures of him as a toddler in Ohs' arms after being saved, alongside a present-day image. “I ended up dying that day & this firefighter, Jeff Ohs, saved me from that building & brought my back to life,” the man writes, thanking the fireman profusely. Yet, the highest praise came in the form of being introduced to a little someone. The fireman got to meet Dimple's 2-year-old son—the same age the new dad was when he was saved from the fire. “Now 23 years later he is holding my 2 year old son. I literally wouldn’t be here without him.”

The young man also added that being rescued from the fire didn't mean peril was over for him. “After I was resuscitated I was in a coma for a month after that,” he shares. Dimples also posted a couple of pictures of the dramatic moments in which Ohs brought him back to life on the yard of his home. “Looking at these is so crazy,” he confesses.

Fortunately, it all worked in the end. Over two decades, the man is thriving and has a family of his own. As for Ohs, he continues to be an advocate for firefighters, offering guidance on how to prevent burnout in the profession. And alongside his wife Mynda, he helps advise people in relationships with firemen—historically a high-risk profession.

Once Dimples posted about their shared story, the firefighter took a moment to leave a heartfelt reply. “Dude!!!! You are a fighter through and through.” Ohs wrote. “And honestly you scared the sh*t out of me that day. So so blessed for the outcome. Love you guys.”

What started as a near-tragedy ended up as a life-long friendship. When asked if Ohs has been in his life since, Dimples wrote, “That’s my day 1 fr! I can pull up to his house rn if I wanted.” After the story caught wind, people have applauded Ohs' actions, calling him a “guardian angel” and an “action hero.” Dimples wholeheartedly agrees and knows the best way to thank Ohs is to be his best self every day. He wrote, “I could never repay him for giving me a chance at life, I can only live a great life for him & my son. I owe him my life.”

Looking at these is so crazy pic.twitter.com/LuL5gMepza — XD (@XavierDimples) June 4, 2023

After I was resuscitated I was in a coma for a month after that. I could never repay him for giving me a chance at life, I can only live a great life for him & my son. I owe him my life — XD (@XavierDimples) May 30, 2023

Dude!!!! You are a fighter through and through. And honestly you scared the shit out of me that day. So so blessed for the outcome. Love you guys — Jeff ohs (@Herohslbfd) June 2, 2023

