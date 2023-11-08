Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back With More Shirtless Heroes and Adorable Animals

A new year means a new calendar. While there are many creative options out there, one of the most iconic is the Australian Firefighters Calendar. Since 1993, it has produced wildly popular photos of handsome men to help raise money for Australian charities. For 2024, it presents six editions for fans to choose from, including several in which the dashing heroes pose alongside adorable animal co-stars.

The calendar features over 25 Australian firefighters from aviation, military, and urban fire services. The Classic calendar is the edition that many are acquainted with, in which each of the men poses shirtless for the camera. In the Hero edition, which is new this year, the firefighters are captured in action—including unrolling hoses, climbing ladders, and even standing in the middle of fire. Of course, some of the most anticipated and lovable editions feature these brave men with cuddly animals, like the Cat edition, Dog edition, Horses edition, and Mixed Animals edition (which includes koalas, meerkats, and more). “From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform,” its official statement explains.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has helped raise over $3.4 million to charities since its launch 30 years ago. They continue to pledge donations with the sales from this year's calendar. “The calendar’s proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past, will continue into the future. Australia’s Rural Firefighters and children suffering from cancer will also once again benefit from donations,” they add. Among the charities that the calendar assists are The Queensland Koala Society, Kids with Cancer Foundation, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and Safe Haven Animal Rescue.

You can purchase the Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 through their online store.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 is finally available.

There are over 25 Australian firefighters featured who work in aviation, military, and urban fire services.

There are six editions of the 2024 calendar to choose from.

There's the Hero calendar, which shows the firefighters in action.

There's also the Classic, featuring the handsome men in shirtless poses.

Additionally, there are also several animal editions of the 2024 calendar, including one with kittens and cats.

Fans can also pick up a copy of the Dog calendar, in which firefighters cuddle with a variety of lovable pooches.

There's also the Horse calendar, where firefighters pose alongside dashing equine co-stars.

Lastly, there's the Mixed Animal edition, featuring a variety of wild animals like meerkats and llamas.

Watch these behind-the-scenes videos of the firefighters with their animal co-stars:

