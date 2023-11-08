Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back With More Shirtless Heroes and Adorable Animals

By Margherita Cole on November 8, 2023
Australian Firefighters Calendar

A new year means a new calendar. While there are many creative options out there, one of the most iconic is the Australian Firefighters Calendar. Since 1993, it has produced wildly popular photos of handsome men to help raise money for Australian charities. For 2024, it presents six editions for fans to choose from, including several in which the dashing heroes pose alongside adorable animal co-stars.

The calendar features over 25 Australian firefighters from aviation, military, and urban fire services. The Classic calendar is the edition that many are acquainted with, in which each of the men poses shirtless for the camera. In the Hero edition, which is new this year, the firefighters are captured in action—including unrolling hoses, climbing ladders, and even standing in the middle of fire. Of course, some of the most anticipated and lovable editions feature these brave men with cuddly animals, like the Cat edition, Dog edition, Horses edition, and Mixed Animals edition (which includes koalas, meerkats, and more). “From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform,” its official statement explains.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has helped raise over $3.4 million to charities since its launch 30 years ago. They continue to pledge donations with the sales from this year's calendar. “The calendar’s proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past, will continue into the future. Australia’s Rural Firefighters and children suffering from cancer will also once again benefit from donations,” they add. Among the charities that the calendar assists are The Queensland Koala Society, Kids with Cancer Foundation, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and Safe Haven Animal Rescue.

You can purchase the Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 through their online store.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 is finally available.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

There are over 25 Australian firefighters featured who work in aviation, military, and urban fire services.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

There are six editions of the 2024 calendar to choose from.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

There's the Hero calendar, which shows the firefighters in action.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar

There's also the Classic, featuring the handsome men in shirtless poses.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar

Additionally, there are also several animal editions of the 2024 calendar, including one with kittens and cats.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar

Fans can also pick up a copy of the Dog calendar, in which firefighters cuddle with a variety of lovable pooches.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar

There's also the Horse calendar, where firefighters pose alongside dashing equine co-stars.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar

Lastly, there's the Mixed Animal edition, featuring a variety of wild animals like meerkats and llamas.

Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar Australian Firefighters Calendar

Watch these behind-the-scenes videos of the firefighters with their animal co-stars:

Australian Firefighters Calendar: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Related Articles:

‘2024 Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Unveils Its Cast of Adorably Angry Felines

‘2024 Irish Farmer Calendar’ Unveils Its Funny Photos of Shirtless Men With Adorable Animals

Men Bare All for Funny ‘Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs’ 2020 Charity Calendar

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

40 Quirky Products for a White Elephant Gift Exchange That Are Under $25
Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round
These Magic Heat-Changing Mugs Are the Perfect Accessory for the Autumnal Season
37 Funny Greeting Cards To Spread a Little Holiday Cheer
2023 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style
28 Affordable White Elephant Holiday Gifts That Aren’t Cheap on Thoughtfulness

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

40 Unique Christmas Stockings To Make You Merry This Holiday Season
60 Unique 2023 Holiday Cards You Can Only Find on Minted
30 Places To Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
You Can Now Dress Your Dog in a Specially Designed Japanese School Backpack
Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These NASA-Approved Watches Include Genuine Moon Dust

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.