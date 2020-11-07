Home / Crafts

Artist Wraps a Fender Strat Guitar in Colorful Crochet to Celebrate the “Flower Power” Era

By Emma Taggart on November 7, 2020
Crochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana Vasconcelos

Synonymous with the 1960s, the term “flower power” became a slogan of the peaceful, anti-war movement of the time. Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos' newest artwork, named after the movement, celebrates the colorful aesthetic of the era. Her Flower Power textile art was created by wrapping a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in a cotton crochet pattern.

The vibrant crochet design features multiple flower motifs that are linked together into a colorful web. The sheath covers the entirety of the instrument—front and back—with a ‘60s aesthetic that's fitting considering the particular guitar Vasconcelos chose to work with. The Fender Stratocaster (also known as the Strat) attained legendary status when musicians such as Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Jeff Beck made it their main ax during the “hippy era.”

Flower Power will be auctioned on November 4 through The Big Art Auction, an event hosted by The Big Issue Group and Creative Giants. Revenue from the sales will be donated to The Big Issue, a United Kingdom-based organization and magazine that offers employment opportunities to people in poverty.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life,” Vasconcelos tells My Modern Met. “To the extent that it often finds its way into my sculptures, from the Portuguese Fado to Sinatra's ‘Strangers in the Night' or Bizet's ‘Carmen.’” She continues, “Therefore, I'm delighted to take part in this project that brings together a social cause and the love of music.”

Scroll down to check out Vasconcelos’ Flower Power piece, and find more of her crochet creations on her website.

Joana Vasconcelos' Flower Power textile art was created by wrapping a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in a colorful crochet web.

Crochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana VasconcelosCrochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana VasconcelosCrochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana VasconcelosCrochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana VasconcelosCrochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana VasconcelosCrochet Flower Power Guitar by Joana VasconcelosJoana Vasconcelos: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joana Vasconcelos.

Related Articles:

Artist Sculpts One-Of-A-Kind Electric Guitar Body from 1,200 Colored Pencils

Artist Crochets Retro Meals and Appliances Inspired by His Childhood

8 Contemporary Textile Artists Who Craft Elaborate Sculptures From Felt

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Unique Vending Machine Dispenses Designer Yarn Skeins Instead of Snacks
Learn About the Ancient Art of Basket Weaving and How You Can Make Your Own
10+ Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long
31 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
Creative Mom Makes Household Items Out of Cardboard for Her Kids to Learn How to Use Them
10+ Best Craft Blogs for Tutorials, Tips, and Daily Inspiration

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10+ All-Inclusive Arts & Crafts Kits to Jumpstart Your Next Hobby
7 Cool Crafts Making a Comeback (And How You Can Start Crafting Today)
20 Cool Craft Supplies to Take Your Creativity to New Heights

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.