Artist Wraps a Fender Strat Guitar in Colorful Crochet to Celebrate the “Flower Power” Era

Synonymous with the 1960s, the term “flower power” became a slogan of the peaceful, anti-war movement of the time. Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos' newest artwork, named after the movement, celebrates the colorful aesthetic of the era. Her Flower Power textile art was created by wrapping a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in a cotton crochet pattern.

The vibrant crochet design features multiple flower motifs that are linked together into a colorful web. The sheath covers the entirety of the instrument—front and back—with a ‘60s aesthetic that's fitting considering the particular guitar Vasconcelos chose to work with. The Fender Stratocaster (also known as the Strat) attained legendary status when musicians such as Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Jeff Beck made it their main ax during the “hippy era.”

Flower Power will be auctioned on November 4 through The Big Art Auction, an event hosted by The Big Issue Group and Creative Giants. Revenue from the sales will be donated to The Big Issue, a United Kingdom-based organization and magazine that offers employment opportunities to people in poverty.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life,” Vasconcelos tells My Modern Met. “To the extent that it often finds its way into my sculptures, from the Portuguese Fado to Sinatra's ‘Strangers in the Night' or Bizet's ‘Carmen.’” She continues, “Therefore, I'm delighted to take part in this project that brings together a social cause and the love of music.”

Scroll down to check out Vasconcelos’ Flower Power piece, and find more of her crochet creations on her website.

Joana Vasconcelos' Flower Power textile art was created by wrapping a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in a colorful crochet web.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joana Vasconcelos.

