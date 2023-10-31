Home / Entertainment

‘Friends’ Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry in a Heartfelt Statement

By Regina Sienra on October 31, 2023
The world is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry. The star of Friends died at 54, leaving behind a comedic legacy that turned his character, Chandler Bing, into one of the most popular roles in the history of television. As such, his Friends cast mates—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—have taken a moment to honor Perry, as they try to come to terms with his untimely death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” reads a statement signed by his five co-stars. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, co-creators of Friends, also paid tribute to Perry alongside executive producer Kevin Bright. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”

Meanwhile, actors who shared the screen with Perry have also remembered him with poignant messages. Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, one of Chandler Bing's love interests on Friends, took to Instagram to share a tribute to Perry. “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry,” she wrote. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom on the show, took to Twitter to share her sadness, as well as an image of them together. “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry,” she said. “The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

The loss was felt beyond the confines of Hollywood. It even reached Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who knew the beloved actor during his youth in Ottawa, where Perry moved after his parents divorced. “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening,” Trudeau wrote. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved—and you will be missed.”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
