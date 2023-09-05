Home / Entertainment

RIP Jimmy Buffet: The “Margaritaville” Singer Dies at 76

By Margherita Cole on September 5, 2023
Jimmy Buffet Photo

Jimmy Buffett performing in 2008 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Mississippi-born musician Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76. He passed away peacefully after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, an aggressive form of the disease. His best-known song “Margaritaville” captured the imaginations of listeners everywhere for its escapist lyrics. That same song created a dedicated fanbase of “Parrotheads” and sparked a chain of restaurants embodying the same beachy lifestyle.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” an official statement states. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett began performing on the streets of New Orleans after graduating college. He later moved to Nashville, and immersed himself in the country music scene, before settling in Key West, Florida. There, he would find inspiration for his music like “Grapefruit—Juicy Fruit” and “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” among many others.

In 1977, Buffett released the album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, which featured “Margaritaville,” a song critiquing the tourism of Key West. It became an instant hit and ironically attracted more visitors to the area. “What seems like a simple ditty about getting blotto and mending a broken heart turns out to be a profound meditation on the often painful inertia of beach dwelling,” Spin magazine wrote in 2021. “Everything that means anything has already happened and you're not even sure when.” Buffett claimed to have written most of the lyrics to the song in just six minutes.

Many musicians and politicians expressed their condolences over Buffett's passing. “A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another,” President Joe Biden wrote. “We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage—full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together.”

Buffett capitalized on the success of “Margaritaville” by launching a brand with the same name, which included everything from restaurants to cruises to beverages and spirits. In addition to his music and business ventures, Buffett was also a published author of titles Where is Joe Merchant and Pirate Looks at Fifty.

With his passing, Buffett leaves behind a legacy of timeless songs that will entertain audiences and Parrotheads for years to come.

Musician Jimmy Buffett passed away at the age of 76.

He battled an aggressive form of skin cancer for four years and died surrounded by friends and family.

Buffett was best known for the song “Margaritaville” from the 1977 album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

The lyrics of the song evoked a beachy lifestyle and a sense of escapism.

Buffett later channeled the fame of the hit into a successful brand.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

RIP Ron Cephas Jones: Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Star Dies at 66

RIP Angus Cloud: Rising Star of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Dead at 25

RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Start a Maui Relief Fund With a $10 Million Donation
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years of Being “Clean and Sober” With Inspiring Message
Post Malone Gifts a Young Fan the Shoes He’s Wearing at a Meet-And-Greet
RIP Ron Cephas Jones: Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Star Dies at 66
India Makes History as the First Country to Land on the South Pole of the Moon
How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jennifer Aniston Struggled With Fertility Issues for Years, but Receives Flowers Every Mother’s Day From Her Friend Adam Sandler
John Cena Sets New Record for Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Wishes Granted
Hawaiian Zookeeper Bravely Saves Critically Endangered Animals From Wildfires
Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?
Here’s Where You Can Donate To Help Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Say “Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers“ After Daughter’s Recital

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.