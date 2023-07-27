Home / Quiz

Which Barbie Are You? Take This Fun Personality Quiz to Find Out

By Jessica Stewart on July 27, 2023
Barbie Personality Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Greta Gerwig's hit Barbie movie has got everyone talking about the iconic doll. First released in 1959, Barbie has gone through many iterations over the past 60+ years. And with such longevity, it means that Mattel has created a Barbie for every type of person. From an astronaut to a surfer to a rock musician, there's nothing Barbie hasn't done.

So, if you were a Barbie doll, which one would you be? Take this fun personality quiz to discover which one of four classic Barbies best suits you. And, if you sign up to have your results sent to your inbox, you'll also get a ton of fun information about the world's most famous doll.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
