Discover Your Political Alter Ego: Which Former U.S. President Are You? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on May 25, 2023
This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Being the president of the United States is no easy task. And this week, we're back with a fun personality quiz to see what kind of leader you'd be. Just answer this quick 10-question quiz to see which former American president has a leadership style that mirrors your own.

As always, if you also choose to enter your email address, you'll get results delivered to your inbox, as well as more interesting information about U.S. presidents. So what are you waiting for? This presidential personality quiz just takes a few minutes.

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
