Being the president of the United States is no easy task. And this week, we're back with a fun personality quiz to see what kind of leader you'd be. Just answer this quick 10-question quiz to see which former American president has a leadership style that mirrors your own.

As always, if you also choose to enter your email address, you'll get results delivered to your inbox, as well as more interesting information about U.S. presidents. So what are you waiting for? This presidential personality quiz just takes a few minutes.

Related Articles :

Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Historical Alter Ego: Which Iconic Figure From the Past Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Monumental Match: Which Famous Landmark Are You Most Like? [Quiz]