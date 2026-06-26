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Shepard Fairey‘s TIME Cover Art Reimagines Lady Liberty as a Multiethnic Woman for America’s 250th

By Linnea Pejcha on June 26, 2026

 

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A huge milestone is coming up for the United States of America on July 4, 2026. It marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. As a way to commemorate this historic event, Lady Liberty has been rendered anew for the cover of TIME’s special issue celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Released on June 25, the issue features artwork by Shepard Fairey, the American artist, activist, and founder of OBEY Clothing.

The cover depicts a reimagined Statue of Liberty, her dress adorned with moments and symbols from American history, including an image of Martin Luther King Jr., accompanied by the words “I Have a Dream;” the moon landing; symbols of jazz; and a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. Together, these images represent what Fairey calls “the promise of pluralism in a more fair and just society.” Reflecting on the piece, the artist says that he wanted to reinterpret the Statue of Liberty because she is “iconic and has wide appeal, making it a powerful and universal symbol.”

Fairey, who first emerged from the street art and skate-punk scene in the 1980s (gaining recognition for designs that blended skate culture, graphic art, and political messaging), also emphasized that the statue originated as a gift from France, intended to celebrate the United States’ commitment to democracy and symbolize goodwill and partnership between the two nations. Over time, Lady Liberty became a beacon for immigrants arriving by sea through Ellis Island and is forever linked to Emma Lazarus’ poem The New Colossus, which describes her as the “Mother of Exiles.” To honor that legacy, Fairey portrays Lady Liberty as a multiethnic woman who welcomes people from all walks of life, underscoring the idea that America is and has always been a melting pot, even amid ongoing debates over immigration and national identity.

Over TIME’s 103-year history, the magazine has produced other memorable issues commemorating milestones in American history. On July 4, 1976, the cover featured a portrait of Thomas Jefferson painted by illustrator Louis Glanzman. The work was based on Charles Willson Peale’s 1791 portrait of Jefferson. In a playful nod to the nation’s founding era, the accompanying article was written in an 18th-century style, transporting readers back in time.

The special anniversary issue extends beyond its striking cover, featuring contributions from 250 experts who selected the people, places, artworks, inventions, and cultural touchstones that have shaped the nation. Through essays, lists, and reflections, the edition explores the achievements, contradictions, and evolving identity of the United States as it marks its 250th year.

Lady Liberty has been reimagined for the cover of TIME’s special issue celebrating America’s 250th birthday with cover art by Shepard Fairey that brings together moments from American history and symbolism of growth and change.

 

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A post shared by Shepard Fairey (@obeygiant)

Shepard Fairey: Website | Instagram | Facebook
TIME: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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