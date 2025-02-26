Home / Art

Feria Material: Thriving Mexico City Art Fair Welcomes 18,000 Visitors From Around the World

By Regina Sienra on February 26, 2025

Feria material 2025 in Mexico City

Mexico City Art Week was full of spirited projects, aiming to bring together emerging artists and new audiences. Among the most compelling of them was Feria Material, also known as Material Art Fair. This event goes beyond being a place to simply buy and sell art. It serves as a platform that fosters dialogue around creating and supporting art.

Feria Material celebrated its 11th edition from February 6 to 9 in Mexico City's Expo Reforma. This time, it welcomed 72 galleries from 20 countries and 35 different cities. And 56% of the galleries are based in Latin America, spotlighting its importance as one of the main art fairs in the region. On top of showcasing fresh works in more traditional fields such as painting and sculpture, Material Art Fair also featured performance art and concerts. The event had 18,000 visitors total, breaking the record from previous editions.

Among the major acquisitions that took place at the event, the galleries in attendance reported purchases by world-class patrons and institutions, such as the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the Scotiabank Collection, The Phillips/Yuyito collection, the Jumex Collection, and the Calosa Foundation.

In a unique effort, Feria Material not only boosts the art held inside the fair, but also calls for audiences to explore neighboring galleries and museums. To do so, the fair offered transport and tours to 18 exhibits from participating galleries in six different neighborhoods, in addition to offering a series of conferences with Mexican and Latin American artists at the Tamayo Museum.

The 11th edition of Feria Material also featured the inaugural Olivia Foundation Prize and Pardon Collection's Collé Prize, which recognize innovative works in the fields of abstraction and contemporary collage, respectively. Venezuelan artist Luz Carabaño was the winner of the former, having her piece acquired by the Olivia Foundation. The latter went to Enrique García for Negative Epiphany 7 (Sooner or later everything that is engenders nightmares). The work was commended for representing Collé Prize's spirit of seeing collage not only as a medium, but as a creative philosophy that fosters transformative thinking.

Continuing with its mission to build context, commerce, and community around contemporary art, Feria Material will now work on readying its next fair—Estación Material in Guadalajara, Mexico. This event’s mission is to serve as a bridge between creatives and art lovers in a smaller yet equally exciting scene.

To stay up to date with this project, follow Feria Material on Instagram.

Feria Material: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Feria Material.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
