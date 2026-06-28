Pharrell Brings the Beach to Paris With a Coastal-Inspired Set for Louis Vuitton Menswear Show

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por (@pharrell)

The beaches closest to Paris are in Normandy, located two hours away by train. But for one night only, Pharrell Williams, Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton (LV), changed that. Bringing the ocean breeze to the outskirts of the City of Lights for the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2027 show, Williams kicked off Paris Men’s Fashion Week with a bang.

Taking over the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, Williams and Louis Vuitton set up a cascading wave for the show’s backdrop. With this, the creative director brought the laid-back charm of Virginia Beach, Virginia, to pay homage to surf culture and share his vision of what a dandy who enjoys hitting the waves looks like.

Ebony Beach Club also inspired the endeavor. Founded in 1957, it offered the Black community around Santa Monica, California, a safe space to take in the ocean and enjoy a shared connection through music, surf, and art. The curvature of the water in the backdrop seeks to evoke the feeling surfers experience as they ride a wave before it crashes.

The collection featured wetsuit-inspired designs, relaxed versions of LV’s tailoring, checkerboard patterns (à la Vans slip-on shoes), shorts, bomber jackets, and even surfboards. The result tells a story of sunny, effortless elegance, moving between timelessness and alternative style. “I’m a creative director, but I’m a consumer’s designer: I design for things that I know I’m gonna consume,” Williams told WWD.

The show took place during the hottest day ever recorded in France, and it sparked controversy given the government’s current water restrictions. However, Louis Vuitton explained that the show’s water, sourced from Eaux de Paris, will return to the sewer system through a closed circuit, while the sand used to create the beach will be donated to the beach volleyball courts used by students at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris. The company also revealed an environmental partnership with Coral Gardeners to fund reef restoration in French Polynesia.

To stay up to date with the creative director and his LV endeavors, follow Pharrell Williams on Instagram.

Pharrell Williams kicked off Paris Men’s Fashion Week by bringing the ocean breeze to the outskirts of Paris for Louis Vuittons’s Spring-Summer 2027 show.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por @skateboard

Taking over the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, Williams and Louis Vuitton set up a cascading wave for the show’s backdrop.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

With this, the creative director brought the laid-back charm of Virginia Beach, Virginia, to pay homage to surf culture and share his vision of what a dandy who enjoys hitting the waves looks like.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por GLAMOUR Germany (@glamourgermany)

Pharrell: Instagram

Louis Vuitton: Website | Instagram

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