Who is Your Genius Persona? Discover Your Historical Counterpart [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on June 22, 2023
Which Genius from History Are You?

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

We've all fancied ourselves geniuses from time to time, but what if you really were one? Do you belong in Mensa? This week's personality quiz takes a look at your analytical skills and the way you tackle problems in order to see which historical figure is your genius alter ego. Are you an Einstein or a Da Vinci? Find out with this short, eight-question quiz.

As always, if you decide to enter your email address, you'll get your results delivered straight to your inbox. But that's not all, we've also included some information about the scientific genius you paired with so you can get insight into their mind.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
