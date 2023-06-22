We've all fancied ourselves geniuses from time to time, but what if you really were one? Do you belong in Mensa? This week's personality quiz takes a look at your analytical skills and the way you tackle problems in order to see which historical figure is your genius alter ego. Are you an Einstein or a Da Vinci? Find out with this short, eight-question quiz.

As always, if you decide to enter your email address, you'll get your results delivered straight to your inbox. But that's not all, we've also included some information about the scientific genius you paired with so you can get insight into their mind.

Related Articles :

Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Political Alter Ego: Which Former U.S. President Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Historical Alter Ego: Which Iconic Figure From the Past Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]