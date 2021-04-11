Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Painter Uses Geometric Shapes To Create Colorful Fragmentations of the Human Form

By Margherita Cole on April 11, 2021
Neo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy Kurasov

Russian artist Georgy Kurasov creates abstract paintings of women that vibrate with energy and color. These dynamic pictures are reminiscent of images seen through a kaleidoscope as each cool-faced figure is rendered using an array of saturated geometric shapes.

Originally trained as a sculptor, Kursaov continues to explore form in his painting practice. Although some mistake his style for Cubism, the artist actually adheres to the philosophy and aesthetics of neo-Constructivism. This movement, which originated in Eastern Europe, emphasizes unorthodox geometry, intersecting lines, and freedom of expression.

Similarly, Kurasov uses neo-Constructivist principles in his paintings by depicting men and women in fragmented form. Not only does this approach distort his subject's bodies into extreme proportions, but it also creates a surreal sense of space. The slivers of different colors construct a warped perspective in which objects are flattened until they appear two-dimensional. Altogether, these stylistic choices make each one of Kurasov's paintings a mesmerizing experience.

Scroll down to see more abstract paintings by Kurasov, and follow the artist's Facebook page to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Artist Georgy Kurasov creates dynamic abstract paintings of women using bold color palettes and geometric shapes.

Neo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovNeo-Constructivism Paintings by Georgy KurasovGeorgy Kurasov: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Georgy Kurasov.

