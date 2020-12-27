Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Dreamlike Paintings Imagine Women Holding Cats Formed by Their Own Long Hair

By Margherita Cole on December 27, 2020
Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“Mirage Cat”

For centuries, cats have served as both inspirations for works of art and as companions for many artists themselves. Korean creative Jang Koal continues this long-standing tradition of feline-inspired art in her own dreamy style. Her series of paintings called Mirage Cat depicts beautiful, raven-haired women holding black cats that are actually made up of their own glossy locks.

So far, this ongoing project includes one sketch and three acrylic portraits painted on hanji (Korean mulberry paper) that is mounted on a wood panel. Each of the subjects is shown in a traditional portrait style, where they are either standing or sitting before the viewer. The women wear feminine dresses with intricate floral prints and keep their shiny hair down. As the tresses cascade into their arms, however, it takes on the recognizable shape of a cat—and in one painting, two cats—with wide, watchful eyes. None of these women seem to be aware of the mirage, as they carry the feline-like shape in their arms all the same. The colorful botanical backgrounds complete these portraits as windows into a wonderful daydream.

Scroll down to see more paintings by Koal, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Artist Jang Koal creates dreamy paintings of women holding cats made up of their own hair.

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“Mirage Cat #4”

The whimsical series of acrylic paintings is called Mirage Cat.

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“Mirage Cat #3”

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“Mirage Cat #2”

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“Mirage Cat #1”

In addition to Mirage Cat, Koal creates more feline-inspired works.

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“To my eyes #1”

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

Detail of “To my eyes #1”

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

“To my eyes #2”

Paintings of Women Holding Cats by Jang Koal

Detail of “To my eyes #2”

Jang Koal: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jang Koal. 

