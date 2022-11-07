Vibrant colors and geometric shapes converge in the abstract art of Georgy Kurasov. The sculptor-turned-painter channels his interest in depicting human figures with a preference for the unorthodox style of neo-Constructivism—an approach that emphasizes intersecting lines and freedom of expression. This combination results in kaleidoscopic canvases dominated by stand-out characters and surreal backgrounds.

Kurasov distorts both men's and women's bodies into extreme proportions, from the extreme point of the wrist to the exaggeration of shoulders and faces. These stylistic choices not only serve to transform the human figure, but also to merge these people with their warped environments. For instance, the planes created by one person's arm may lead to a line extending in the same direction in the background. Kurasov will repeat this process multiple times—creating multiple intersections between setting and figures—which in turn results in a flattened sense of perspective and surreal sense of space.

Not to be outdone by the intensity of this abstract style, Kurasov's paintings also display an interest in fashion. Some of his most eye-catching female figures are dressed in glamorous evening wear that recalls Art Deco aesthetics from the 1920s. Similarly, the men are dressed in formal suits with an unmistakable vintage flair. United by the same saturated color palette, these lustrous garments coordinate perfectly with the dreaminess of these urban environments.

Artist Georgy Kurasov creates kaleidoscopic paintings.

He distorts human figures by breaking them up into geometric shapes and planes.

These abstract compositions are united by the Cubist style and vibrant color palette.

