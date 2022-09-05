Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Haunting Oil Paintings Resemble Scenes From Dreams and Nightmares

By Margherita Cole on September 5, 2022
Haunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca Garcia

Dreams come alive in the expressive oil paintings of Guillermo Lorca García. Inspired by the drama of Baroque art, the imagination of fairytales, and the feelings associated with his own childhood, the Chilean artist constructs surreal scenes inhabited by children and animals. These characters harmoniously interact with each other while also evoking a sense of foreboding and mystery.

“As a child, I had a book of fairy tales with illustrations by Gustave Doré, and they inspire me to this day,” García says. He also cites the anxiety he experienced in his youth and the exposure to artists Rembrandt and Edvard Munch as integral to his creative direction. This mixture of inspiration can be seen in the theatrical compositions of his art which feature romantic interiors reminiscent of centuries past.

Animals like leopards, geese, and gorillas exist in the same spaces as the young child figures. However, none of the children express any concern with their proximity; instead, they appear to be at peace with this relationship. As a result, the characters' tranquility encompasses the chaos of the works with a sense of calm. “All paintings mean something important to me; they are a kind of diary of my psychic life, and that gives a symbolic meaning to my life,” he adds.

You can purchase glicée and aluminum prints via Lorca's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Chilean artist Guillermo Lorca García creates expressive oil paintings with haunting imagery.

Haunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca GarciaHaunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca Garcia

Inspired by Baroque art, these pieces resemble scenes from dreams and nightmares.

Haunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca GarciaHaunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca GarciaHaunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca GarciaHaunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca GarciaHaunting Oil Paintings by Guillermo Lorca GarciaGuillermo Lorca García: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Guillermo Lorca García.

Related Articles:

Dramatic Painting Illustrates a Tense Showdown Between a Killer Whale and a Seal

Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Warm Glow of Hope Within Hands

Cinematic Paintings Capture the Tranquil Beauty of a Romanticized American Southwest

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing Hyperrealistic Portraits Capture the Fine Details of Complex Emotions
Stunning Oil Painting of the Sea Inside a Real Porthole Offers an Infinite Oceanview
Hyperrealistic Artworks Are an Intriguing Portal to Their Subjects Inner Worlds
Conservators Discover a Hidden Van Gogh Self-Portrait Under Another Artwork
Dramatic Painting Illustrates a Tense Showdown Between a Killer Whale and a Seal
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Warm Glow of Hope Within Hands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Paints the First Full-Color Hyperrealistic Portrait of Harriet Tubman
Cinematic Paintings Capture the Tranquil Beauty of a Romanticized American Southwest
Expressive Sunflowers Bloom on Vibrant Open-Impressionist Canvases
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Submerge Ethereal Figures in Water
Contemporary ‘Open Impressionism’ Highlights the Expansive Beauty of California Vineyards
Poignant Oil Paintings Reflect on the Way the Pandemic Has Impacted Life as We Know It

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]