Haunting Oil Paintings Resemble Scenes From Dreams and Nightmares

Dreams come alive in the expressive oil paintings of Guillermo Lorca García. Inspired by the drama of Baroque art, the imagination of fairytales, and the feelings associated with his own childhood, the Chilean artist constructs surreal scenes inhabited by children and animals. These characters harmoniously interact with each other while also evoking a sense of foreboding and mystery.

“As a child, I had a book of fairy tales with illustrations by Gustave Doré, and they inspire me to this day,” García says. He also cites the anxiety he experienced in his youth and the exposure to artists Rembrandt and Edvard Munch as integral to his creative direction. This mixture of inspiration can be seen in the theatrical compositions of his art which feature romantic interiors reminiscent of centuries past.

Animals like leopards, geese, and gorillas exist in the same spaces as the young child figures. However, none of the children express any concern with their proximity; instead, they appear to be at peace with this relationship. As a result, the characters' tranquility encompasses the chaos of the works with a sense of calm. “All paintings mean something important to me; they are a kind of diary of my psychic life, and that gives a symbolic meaning to my life,” he adds.

You can purchase glicée and aluminum prints via Lorca's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Chilean artist Guillermo Lorca García creates expressive oil paintings with haunting imagery.

Inspired by Baroque art, these pieces resemble scenes from dreams and nightmares.

Guillermo Lorca García: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Guillermo Lorca García.

