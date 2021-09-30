Home / Art / Sculpture

Giant Origami Animal Sculptures Transform NYC’s Garment District Into a Colorful Zoo

By Arnesia Young on September 30, 2021
“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

With its intricate designs folded from delicate squares of paper, origami is traditionally thought of as a very fragile art form. However, for California artist Hacer, the traditional art of paper folding is much more than that. The sculptor was originally introduced to origami when he was just 7 years old, through the book Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr. And since the early days of Hacer’s childhood fascination, its influence has stuck with him, evolving from a simple creative outlet and growing to inspire his entire artistic career.

Hacer’s signature larger-than-life sculptures look just like giant origami animals. But instead of paper, they are formed from meticulously crafted steel. Often displayed in the open air of public spaces, his origami-inspired sculptures can be found perched playfully among urban landscapes. And for his latest public exhibition, Hacer: Transformations, the artist was commissioned to install a series of his colorful origami animals throughout New York City’s Garment District.

Commissioned by The Garment District Alliance, this project marks Hacer’s first large-scale solo show on the East Coast. His bright origami sculptures now dot the plazas between 36th and 39th streets in Midtown Manhattan, filling the area with playfulness and whimsy. Among them are a magenta elephant, a green bear cub, a yellow dog, two turquoise rabbits, and two coyotes—the largest of them measuring 14 feet long.

“As we head into the fall, we want the Garment District to be a welcoming and enjoyable space for all visitors, whether they are returning to the office, traveling, or just passing through,” says Barbara A. Blair, president of The Garment District Alliance. “We know these supersized sculptures will bring a smile to everyone’s face, and we encourage all to stop by and snap a picture with their favorite origami creation!”

To learn more about Hacer and his origami-inspired sculptures, visit the artist’s website. If you’re in Manhattan, you can catch a glimpse of his colorful steel creations yourself until November 23, 2021.

Artist Hacer crafts origami-inspired sculptures that are larger than life, and some of them can now be found dotting Midtown Manhattan's Garment District.

“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC

The colorful origami animals are formed from meticulously crafted steel and bring a playful whimsy to the surrounding urban landscape.

“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC“Hacer: Transformations” Giant Origami Sculptures in Garment District NYC

Gerardo Hacer: Website | Facebook | Gallery

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fremin Gallery.

Related Articles:

Origami Artist Creates Medieval Knight With a Sword and Shield From a Single Piece of Paper

Futuristic ‘Blackbird Cabin’ Concept Is Folded Like Architectural Origami

Origami: How the Ancient Art of Paper Folding Evolved Over Time and Continues to Inspire

10+ Origami Tutorials You Can Watch and Learn for Free on YouTube

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emancipation and Freedom Monument Unveiled as Official Replacement of Robert E. Lee Statue
Memorial Uses an Empty Silhouette To Honor Soldiers Who Fought in WWI and WWII
Urs Fischer’s Sculptures Are Candles That Slowly Melt Away Over Time
Massive ‘Viewfinder’ Reflects Mesmerizing Ocean View That Is Otherwise Impossible to See
Christopher Columbus Statue in Mexico City Will Be Replaced by a Monument To Indigenous Women
Artist Crafts Monstrous “Alien King” Sculpture From 200 Recycled Tires

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn About Japanese Daruma Dolls, Good Luck Charms With a Rich Tradition
Life-Size Sculpture Captures a Soaked Bathsheba in Stunning Detail
Reclaimed Wood Art Celebrates the Beauty of Nature With Woodworking and Wood Burning
Stroll Through Art History With This Timeline of 10 Famous Sculptures [Infographic]
Artist Sculpts Incredible Millennium Falcon Sculpture and Cockpit From Sand
The First Underwater Museum in the Mediterranean Is Now Open in Cyprus

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.